Top 5 active African footballers

A list of the top 5 African players at the moment.

Uday Jaria ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 01:59 IST 849 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea's Victor Moses

Arguably football is the most popular sport in almost every African country. Despite this, no African country has ever won the World Cup.

Nevertheless it has been a producer of a number of icons that dominated the world of football such as Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o, Yaya Toure, George Weah, Nwankwo Kanu, etc.

However certain new players have emerged in recent times who have taken African football to a whole new level. Football fan across the globe are chanting the names of players such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

While the Egyptian player has been a sensation throughout the season, Cristiano Ronaldo himself believes that Salah is a genuine contender to break the decade long Ronaldo/Messi dominance of the Ballon d'Or.

Right on this note, let us have a look at the top five active African footballers.

#5 Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City

The French born Algerian winger was the first of his country to win a Premier League medal when Leicester City won the PL title in the 2015-16 season. His role in their victory was vital and he was subsequently voted the PFA Player of the Year 2015-16, the first African to win this accolade.

Mahrez was described as priceless by Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri ahead of the 2016 January transfer window. The same year in October, he was also nominated for the Ballon d'Or award, he finished seventh.

Despite his wish to leave the club, the Algerian winger performed really well last season, scoring 12 goals along with ten assists in 36 appearances, which is way better than his six goals and three assists in the 2016-17 season.

Mahrez made his international debut with the Algerian national team in 2014 and also represented them at the World Cup the same year.

He played 39 matches for Algeria since then, scoring eight goals. He was a part of the PFA Team of the Year in the 2015-16 season and was also voted the CAF African Player of the Year 2016.

All stats via whoscored, transfermarkt