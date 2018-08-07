Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Arsenal bargain purchases from the Wenger Era

Aryaman Sood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
800   //    07 Aug 2018, 23:52 IST

Enter c
Le Prof With his Many Students

Arsene Wenger is one of the greatest football managers in history. An important part of his job was to run a tight ship at Arsenal and along the way, he made unearthing gems his speciality. From the lower divisions of France to shady dealings with Beveren in Belgium, he has always had a keen eye for a bargain.

These gems played some of the most entertaining football in the Premier League, and even though they were often criticised for "lacking a spine", the team live long in the memory of many.

In this article, we will explore the top 5 Arsenal bargains that were signed by Wenger during his 22-year tenure at the Highbury and then, the Emirates stadium.

5. Fredrik Ljungberg (£4.05 Million):


Fredrik Ljungberg and Francesc Arnau
Fredrik Ljungberg and Francesc Arnau

In 1998, after only watching him play on television against England, Arsene Wenger decided to spend £4.05 million to sign the Swedish attacking midfielder Freddie Ljungberg. The Swede was a man for the big occasions, registering goals against giants like Manchester United, Liverpool and against Chelsea in the victorious FA Cup final of 2002.

Ljungberg scored an exceptional 17 goals from midfield as Arsenal won the League and Cup double. In all, he scored 72 goals from the wing and as a second striker in his time at Arsenal and came away with a respectable two Premier Leagues Titles and three FA Cup titles. He was a true fan favourite at Highbury (and subsequently when they shifted grounds, the Emirates), being crowned PFA Player of the Year. In 2008, Ljungberg was ranked number 11 in a poll of the greatest Arsenal players in history. His legacy remains intact and he was a bargain, even at £4.05 million.

1 / 5 NEXT
Aryaman Sood
ANALYST
