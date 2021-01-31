Top 5 Arsenal players so far this season

Arsenal's 2020-21 Premier League season has been a topsy-turvy one. The Gunners began the season well but dropped off massively as the weeks progressed, as Mikel Arteta came under immense scrutiny for his failure to turn around a series of underwhelming results.

However, Arsenal recovered swiftly from their slump and currently find themselves eight in the Premier League standings, just six points behind champions Liverpool. Arteta has steadied the ship at the Emirates Stadium and made them resolute at the back, unlike what was the case under Unai Emery.

However, the Spaniard has also been made aware of the harsh realities of the Premier League, as the Gunners were on the wrong end of a handful of damaging defeats before the turn of the year.

On that note, here are five Arsenal players who have impressed so far this season.

#5 Thomas Partey

Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League

Thomas Partey has featured just 11 times in all competitions for Arsenal since his deadline day move from Atletico Madrid, but the Ghanaian midfielder has already shown flashes of brilliance at the Emirates Stadium.

An elegant midfielder by trade, the 27-year-old is capable of carrying the ball into dangerous areas and has also shown his passing ability in his short Arsenal career so far. Arsenal have been crying out for quality in midfield for years now, and with Partey in the team, they look like a much better side in both phases of play.

The Atletico Madrid academy graduate is already a fan favorite at the club and will look to put his injury woes behind him in the second half of the season.

#4 Alexandre Lacazette

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette has improved massively under Mikel Arteta and has been a key player for the Gunners this season. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enduring a lackluster first half of the campaign and Eddie Nketiah not preferred to lead the line, the Frenchman has been the focal point of the Arsenal attack for a sizable period.

Lacazette's goal record doesn't set the world alight, but his movement off the ball and work rate are seen as valuable assets by Arteta, who picks him more often than not when fit.

The 29-year-old's tally of 10 goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions is a decent return for a striker who was completely written off at the start of the season.