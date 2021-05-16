Top 5 Arsenal strikers of all time 

Arsenal have always been known for their fluid, possession-based, attacking style of football. That has helped them produce some of the best attacking talents English football has ever seen.

Despite being a club that is currently in turmoil on and off the pitch, Arsenal and have a rich history and pedigree and are one of the top clubs in England, or for that matter in Europe.

Unsurprisingly, some of the best players in the game, like Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Mesut Ozil and Pierre Emerick-Aubemayang, to name a few, have played for Arsenal.

Many fine strikers have worn the Arsenal jersey over the years. On that note, let's take a look at the top five Arsenal strikers of all time.

#5 Robin Van Persie

Robin Van Persie was predominantly used as a winger during his first five seasons with Arsenal due to the presence of Thierry Henry and Emmanuel Adebayor. However, the Dutchman evolved into one of the Premier League's most lethal strikers during his final three seasons with the Gunners.

Van Persie scored 96 goals in 194 Premier League appearances for the North London club. He scored 57 goals in 79 appearances in his final three seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

Van Persie won the Golden Boot in his final season with Arsenal, scoring an incredible 30 goals in 38 league appearances.

Van Persie won the Golden Boot in his final season with Arsenal, scoring an incredible 30 goals in 38 league appearances. The Dutchman went on to play for Manchester United, Fenerbahce and Feyenoord before retiring from the game in 2019.

#4 Cliff Bastin

The new generation of Arsenal fans are unlikely to have heard of Cliff Bastin. He was the Gunners' all-time top scorer for several decades before Ian Wright surpassed him in 1997.

#OTD in 1997: Ian Wright broke Cliff Bastin's all-time goal scoring club record of 178 goals after scoring a hat-trick during a 4-1 Arsenal win over Bolton pic.twitter.com/C07vfIm8py — Throwback Arsenal (@ThrowbackAFC) September 13, 2020

Bastin was Arsenal's talisman during the 1930s, helping the club win five league title during his 18 years at Highbury (Arsenal's then home ground). He is currently third in the list of Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorers.

