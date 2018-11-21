×
Top 5 attackers in the La Liga right now

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
180   //    21 Nov 2018, 11:41 IST

Barcelona superstars - Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
Barcelona superstars - Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

When it comes to searching for the best attacking talents in the football world at the moment, there is no better league to find such incredible superstars than the La Liga. The Spanish top flight has enjoyed an immense reputation as the home of the top offense-minded players, having hosted some of the finest attackers in the game during the past few years. 

Although the division lost some iconic figures when Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior departed Barcelona to complete a world-record deal to join Paris Saint Germain during the summer of 2017, and Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo doing the same by swapping Real Madrid in favor of a move to Juventus this summer, the La Liga is still in possession of some of the most impressive and vastly talented attackers the football world currently possess.

With their amazing records in front of goal, these incredible superstars have been running riot in the Spanish top division since the beginning of the campaign. From brilliant left wingers to fantastic right wingers and down to unstoppable strikers, we take a look at the top 5 attackers in the Spanish top flight right now: 


#5. Andre Silva

Andre Silva has been a hit in the La Liga so far this season
Andre Silva has been a hit in the La Liga so far this season

The rise of Portuguese superstar Andre Silva is one thing that has surprised many football fans in the La Liga this season. The striker was one of the most rated young attackers in European football during his time with Porto, attracting interest from many big teams and eventually earning a big move to join Italian side, AC Milan during the summer of 2017.

All eyes were on Silva when he made his famous switch to the Seria A but the striker found life difficult in the Italian capital, recording an embarrassing 2 goals to his name during the previous campaign and he eventually secured a loan move to join Spanish giants, Sevilla this summer.

On getting to the La Liga, the Portuguese returned to his incredible best immediately, tormenting opposition defenders and reminding us of his amazing talent once again. The striker has already bagged a whopping 7 goals to his name in just 11 La Liga appearances this season and he has quickly emerged as one of the top attackers in the Spanish top flight at the moment.

