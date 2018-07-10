2018 World Cup: Top 5 dribblers

Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar (R)

Football is arguably the most popular sport in the world. The game never ceases to amaze us and offers a lot of excitement and fun. Goals, passes, saves, tackles, crosses, and set pieces makes it really intriguing. Dribbling is one such aspect of the game that makes it a worthwhile for any football fan.

World Cup 2018 has reached its final week and only four games remain in the tournament. England, Belgium, Croatia, and France will fight it out for football’s most prestigious title. This World Cup has witnessed has some great skills and dribbling.

Players like Douglas Costa, Paul Pogba, Florian Thauvin, Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ousmane Dembele, and Goncalo Guedes are some of the best dribblers who graced the World Cup this year. But, the ones on this list are simply a notch above the rest and showed why they are the best dribblers in the World Cup 2018.

Stats courtesy: whoscored.com, Opta, and squawka.com

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the 5 best dribblers at the 2018 World Cup.:

#5 Kylian Mbappe - 21 dribbles (354 mins)

Mbappe has been stunning so far in the World Cup

He is arguably the most exciting players to watch in the 2018 World Cup. Kylian Mbappe was phenomenal for Les Bleus in the tournament so far. The 19-year-old has played a key role in France’s qualification to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Mbappe has scored three goals in the tournament and two of those came against Argentina in the crucial round of 16 game. Didier Deschamps deployed him mostly on the right flank and Mbappe gave nightmares to defenders in the World Cup.

The French international started four games for France in the World Cup and has made 21 successful dribbles, which equates to 5.25 dribbles per game. Mbappe will have to be at his best once again if France has to beat the in-form Belgium in the semifinals on Tuesday. Really impressive for a 19-year-old forward who is playing in his major international tournament.