Top 5 best January signings in Arsenal history

Arsenal have only recently become a club that dives into the transfer market during January to help strengthen their squad.

Legendary club manager Arsene Wenger was famously against the idea of a January transfer window and even wanted it to be scrapped.

However, some of Arsenal's best players have been signed during the January transfer window, most of which came under Wenger's management.

Whether they were complete successes or not, each player on this list has had a significant impact on Arsenal during their tenure at the club.

Without further ado, here are the top five best January signings in Arsenal history.

#5 Nacho Monreal

Nacho Monreal in action for Arsenal

Nacho Monreal joined Arsenal on deadline day in January 2013, as a replacement for the then departing Andre Santos.

The Spaniard spent most of his early days at the club competing for a starting spot with Kieran Gibbs, but soon became Arsenal's most reliable defender under Arsene Wenger.

Monreal was the personification of the phrase 'solid, not spectacular'. The full-back was consistently dependable at the back for Arsenal and helped the club win three FA Cups during his six-year stint at the club.

Arsene Wenger described Monreal as, "a strong left-sided defender with good experience at both club and international level. He is a technically gifted player, a good crosser in the final third and strong in the air."

Nacho Monreal was used primarily as a left-back, but found himself playing as a left-sided centre-back many times during his spell at Arsenal. The Spaniard left the Emirates in 2019 for Real Sociedad.

“I know what kind of player I am. I’ve never been a star who scores goals or makes the difference. But every time I pulled on the #Arsenal shirt, I gave my all.



#4 Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott had some great years at Arsenal

Theo Walcott was a loyal servant to the Gunners during his time at the Emirates.

The forward was signed by Arsene Wenger from Southampton, when he was only 16-years old. Walcott went on to make 398 appearances for the club, bagging 108 goals and 78 assists during this spell.

Walcott was known for his speed and finishing ability during his spell at Arsenal. He was a constant menace for oppositions while on the counter attack, although sometimes his decision-making was frustrating.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi once described Walcott as "one of the most dangerous players I have ever played against."

Theo Walcott won two FA Cups with Arsenal before leaving the club for Everton in 2018. The winger is currently on loan to his boyhood club Southampton, where he has had a mini career revival recently.

