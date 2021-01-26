Top 5 best January signings in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid have always been huge spenders in the transfer market, whether it be in the summer or in January.

Los Blancos have established themselves as one of football's biggest spending powers over the years, being able to spend exorbitant amounts of money to bring in world's best players.

Though many signings didn't work out they would have hoped, Real Madrid have had a few players that have caught the eye after joining the club in January.

A few of the players on this list have been fixtures for Real Madrid over the last decade and will go down as club legends.

Here are the top five best January signings in Real Madrid history.

#5 Lassana Diarra

Lassana Diarra was solid for Real Madrid

When Lassana Diarra joined Real Madrid from Portsmouth in 2009, no one expected the French midfielder to shine.

Diarra however, proved everyone wrong and was soon an undisputed starter for Madrid under Jose Mourinho.

The Frenchman primarily played as a destroyer in the midfield.

But Diarra was known as a 'jack of all trades' due to his versatility and adaptability in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman stayed at Real Madrid for five years before leaving for Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

Lassana Diarra won the La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana during his stint at Real Madrid.

Lassana Diarra has the most fascinating career of any athlete I know. Not good enough for Chelsea or Arsenal. Barely good enough for Portsmouth and then he spends five years as a regular starter for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/njQLVEf0im — #46 (@Macroball) June 12, 2020

#4 Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor in action for Real Madrid

Emmanuel Adebayor joined Real Madrid on loan from Manchester City in January 2011, and had a fairly successful six-month stay at the Bernabeu.

Adebayor was brought in as a back-up striker for the injured Karim Benzema but managed to have an immediate impact.

He scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the Bernabeu outfit and managed to help Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey that season.

The forward netted in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey semi-final fixture against Sevilla, and even made an appearance against Barcelona in the final.

Adebayor signed off his tenure at Real Madrid with a hat-trick against Almeria on the last day of the season. He then returned to Manchester City, after which he was immediately sold to Tottenham.

Adebayor: "I was playing in Monaco, Arsenal and City, among others, before coming to Madrid and I saw the difference. Madrid is ahead of the rest. I had a wonderful experience there. I love Madrid and I want to say goodbye when I have the chance." pic.twitter.com/eaGSzvp7OG — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) August 3, 2020