World Cup 2018: 5 Best Kits in Russia

Nigeria

We are all excited about the World Cup 2018. People are trying to predict the scores, pick the best players in a fantasy dream team and even complain about the players who fall down too easily. But there is one more thing that gets people excited - kits in the World Cup. Football is not just a game anymore. It has also become a fashion show with all hairstyles and the way players dress.

It's a good chance that you have already seen every single team play at least once but have you really thought about the kits? Possibly.

Football kits are extremely important in this game. People like to choose their favourite and spend a lot of money for a chance to wear them. Today we look at the best kits in the World Cup 2018. Is your favourite on the list?

#5 Colombia (Home)

Colombia

We all remember the Colombian players and fans wearing these amazing looking shirts. Wherever we turned our eyes you could see many yellow shirts dancing around and singing songs. Unfortunately, we are not able to see this anymore as Colombia were knocked out of the tournament. However, we will always remember the colours they were playing in.

Colombian kit is definitely one of the best in this World Cup as it brings out their heritage. Without even knowing you could tell which country is playing in these. There is something about this kit that tells us a great story about the history of Colombian football. One of the best things is they haven't really changed much. If you look at the older Colombian kits you would notice it's almost authentical with the 90s kit for example.

Colombia can definitely be proud.