5 Best Bargain Signings By Premier League Sides

The story of the modern transfer market is one of spiralling prices and inflated transfer fees. It has become increasingly difficult for Premier League clubs to find bargain deals on key players due to the premium most English clubs have to pay as a result of their monstrous Sky Sports TV deal.

However, despite the circumstances, some clubs have still managed to pull off some excellent signings this summer. This is a countdown of the most impressive acquisitions made by Premier League clubs this summer in terms of value for money.

#5 Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen to Arsenal, £19.2m)

The Unai Emery revolution has well and truly begun at Arsenal, with a number of new players coming in to fill the gaps that had begun to show during the team's decline at the end of the Arsene Wenger era. To sure up the defence, Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira (£26.5m) and veteran Greek centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos (£17.7m) have joined the North London club.

However, the club's most astute signing may just be German international Bernd Leno, who will serve as the long-overdue replacement to Petr Cech. At 26 years of age, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has plenty to offer, being an entire ten years younger than his predecessor. While the initial outlay may seem costly for Arsenal, if he stays for the duration of his five-year contract, the approximately £4m a year Arsenal will be paying for a safe pair of hands can prove invaluable in a game which can often be decided on the tiniest of margins.

Even goalkeepers are no longer safe from spiraling transfer fees, as evidenced by the recent transfers of Ederson Moraes to Manchester City and Alisson Becker to Liverpool, which makes it even more impressive that Arsenal were able to strike such a good deal for a player who could be between the sticks at the Emirates for years to come.

