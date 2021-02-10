Top 5 big money flops in Real Madrid history

One of Europe’s all-time most successful clubs, Real Madrid has been the chosen destination for football’s greatest players for years. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, and Gareth Bale are just some of the legends to pull on Real’s famous white shirt. However, things haven’t always gone to plan.

Over the years, there have been a fair number of big money flops signed by Real Madrid, with some formerly great players failing to settle at the Bernabeu.

Arriving from places like the Bundesliga, Serie A, and the Premier League, the following players all saw success before – and often after – their time at Real Madrid. However, it’s safe to say that their time with Los Blancos was a failure.

Here are the top five big-money flops in Real Madrid’s history.

#1 Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid, 2019)

Luka Jovic appeared to be out of his depth in his time at Real Madrid.

Signed in the summer of 2019 to eventually replace the aging Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic’s time with Real Madrid turned out to be an absolute disaster.

The Serbian forward came to Real with a huge reputation after scoring 27 goals in 48 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018-19 campaign. And while it was the then-21-year-old’s first breakthrough season, it didn’t stop Los Blancos from parting with a huge €60m to bring him to the Bernabeu.

However, Jovic looked out of his depth from the moment he arrived at Real Madrid. In an injury-hit first campaign with his new side, the Serbian failed to make any kind of impact and simply couldn’t dislodge Benzema from his spot as Real’s main hitman.

Advertisement

Jovic made just 17 appearances in La Liga – 13 of them from the bench – and scored a disappointing two goals. Admittedly, he suffered from injury issues, but considering his price tag, it was probably fair to expect more.

The current season has seen Jovic sent back to Frankfurt on loan following another four disappointing appearances for Real. And while he’s regained some of his form since – scoring three goals – the chances of him becoming a legend at the Bernabeu seem slim.

#2 Kaka

Kaka was widely overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid.

The summer of 2009 was a huge one for Real Madrid, as they broke the world transfer record not once but twice. And while the £80m they paid for Cristiano Ronaldo turned out to be worth every penny, the €67m fee spent on Brazilian Kaka was unfortunately not.

Kaka had established himself as a world-class player over a period of six seasons at AC Milan. During that time, he’d scored 95 goals in 270 games, winning the Scudetto and the Champions League in the process.

Advertisement

However, four seasons at the Bernabeu saw him struggle greatly for form. A string of injuries didn’t help, but his return of just 23 league goals over his time with Los Blancos was painfully disappointing.

Seemingly always stuck in the shadow of Ronaldo, Kaka departed Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, heading back to Milan on a free transfer.

And the fact that he only got his hands on two trophies with Real Madrid – the 2010-11 Copa del Rey and the 2011-12 La Liga title – means that it’s safe to say that the Bernabeu never saw the best of this Brazilian star.