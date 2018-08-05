Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 big name transfers so far this summer

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.03K   //    05 Aug 2018, 11:17 IST

Real Madrid v Fiorentina
Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus this summer

The transfer window is quite unpredictable, just as Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has shown us this summer. After spending nine memorable years at Santiago Bernabeu winning a lot of trophies and numerous individual honors, the Portuguese decided to put an end to his relationship with the Spanish giants by securing a move away from the club and joining Italian champions, Juventus in the Seria A. 

However, Ronaldo is not the only top player to have switched clubs during the transfer window. There have been a lot of popular deals involving elite players and elite clubs across several leagues on the European soil.

As a matter of fact, the summer has witnessed a number of top footballers moving from one club to another to take on new challenges in their respective careers. Therefore, let us quickly explore the top 5 big-name superstars who have completed famous deals during the transfer window: 

#5 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City to Manchester City)

FC Bayern Munich v Manchester City - International Champions Cup 2018
Riyad Mahrez finally got his dream move

Algerian International, Riyad Mahrez was expected to join Premier League champions, Manchester City during the winter transfer window. But, the failure to agree on a deal with Leicester City ensured that the move fell through and the winger remained at the King Power stadium throughout the 2017/2018 campaign.

Everyone knows that Pep Guardiola often gets what he wants. The manager came back hunting for the attacker again during the summer, and this time, he was successful with his approach - snatching the Algerian from The Foxes in a mega-deal worth £60 million.

Mahrez's move to Manchester City is arguably the biggest transfer in the English top flight so far this summer. The 27-year-old year is already adapting to life in his new club, linking up with his new teammates as they participate in the ongoing International Champions Cup.

Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
Contact Us Advertise with Us