Top 5 big name transfers so far this summer

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.03K // 05 Aug 2018, 11:17 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus this summer

The transfer window is quite unpredictable, just as Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has shown us this summer. After spending nine memorable years at Santiago Bernabeu winning a lot of trophies and numerous individual honors, the Portuguese decided to put an end to his relationship with the Spanish giants by securing a move away from the club and joining Italian champions, Juventus in the Seria A.

However, Ronaldo is not the only top player to have switched clubs during the transfer window. There have been a lot of popular deals involving elite players and elite clubs across several leagues on the European soil.

As a matter of fact, the summer has witnessed a number of top footballers moving from one club to another to take on new challenges in their respective careers. Therefore, let us quickly explore the top 5 big-name superstars who have completed famous deals during the transfer window:

#5 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City to Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez finally got his dream move

Algerian International, Riyad Mahrez was expected to join Premier League champions, Manchester City during the winter transfer window. But, the failure to agree on a deal with Leicester City ensured that the move fell through and the winger remained at the King Power stadium throughout the 2017/2018 campaign.

Everyone knows that Pep Guardiola often gets what he wants. The manager came back hunting for the attacker again during the summer, and this time, he was successful with his approach - snatching the Algerian from The Foxes in a mega-deal worth £60 million.

Mahrez's move to Manchester City is arguably the biggest transfer in the English top flight so far this summer. The 27-year-old year is already adapting to life in his new club, linking up with his new teammates as they participate in the ongoing International Champions Cup.

