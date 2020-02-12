Top 5 blockbuster signings Manchester United could make with £200 million war chest | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup: Semi-Final

In what has been a season of change at Manchester United, off-field issues have added to their woes on the pitch, as they find themselves with a mountain to climb to secure UEFA Champions League qualification. The Red Devils could miss out football's biggest club competition for the second season running and it could have massive implications with regard to their transfer business, as a big summer is reportedly on the cards at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not shied away from spending the big bucks and has sanctioned big-money moves for the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire, with the latter joining the club on a world-record deal with £80 million in the summer.

Fernandes, who was a long term target for the club, finally swapped Portugal for England, as the Red Devils added some much-needed quality to their squad in the January transfer window.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been ripped apart in recent years for failing to secure several signings in the transfer market but the Englishman's rallying cry earlier this week was music to the ears of United fans across the globe, as he ensured that the club will not hesitate to splash the cash in the summer if the right player became available.

While Manchester United have been linked with numerous players in recent weeks, here are 5 players who they could realistically target in the summer, as they look to spend the reported £200 million war chest which has been made available to Solskjaer to recruit new players.

#5 Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City)

Birmingham City's teenage sensation Jude Bellingham is reportedly attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country, with Manchester United reportedly in the front of the queue to secure his signature. The 16-year-old, who is the youngest debutant in the club's history, is hailed as one of the biggest talents in his age group and is valued at £30 million, a figure that has not put away the Red Devils.

Described as a powerful all-action midfielder, Bellingham is described as a central midfield player who is as equally adept with a tackle, as he is with playing a defence-splitting through ball to free one of the strikers. With Paul Pogba's future uncertain and Nemanja Matic past his best, United are looking for midfield reinforcements and the youngster has emerged as a viable candidate.

His box to box ability and his tendency to contribute to both phases of play makes him an intriguing prospect and if he were to sign, he'd add some fresh blood and energy to the squad.

The Red Devils signed Daniel James from the Championship in the summer and the Welshman's first season at the club has gone down as a success, which means they will not have any inhibitions about shopping in the second tier if the right player were to come by.

