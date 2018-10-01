Top 5 candidates for the Ballon d'Or

Luka Modrid , winning the FIFA Best Men's Player Award

The Ballon d'Or is an award that most players crave for and we are perhaps just 2-3 months away from knowing who will win the Ballon d'Or. It is the most prestigious award that a footballer can get and is considered a much bigger award than the FIFA Best Player Award.

The FIFA Awards have been criticized heavily, for their decisions and this is the reason, fans wait for the Ballon d'Or winner to be announced. This is because their decision making has been batter than FIFA's.

Even in the recently concluded FIFA Awards' ceremony, there were a lot of horrific decisions made. Mo Salah winning the Puskas Award, Messi not even being nominated, Thibaut Courtois won the Best Goalkeeper Award but couldn't make it to the FIF Pro XI and Mo Salah was nominated for Best Player Award but couldn't make the FIF Pro XI.

The Ballon d'Or has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the last 10 years and Ronaldo won it the last time around. However, it looks like their dominance over the Ballon d'Or might come to an end just like the Best Player Award.

Let's move on and have a look at the top 5 candidates for the Ballon d'Or.

#5 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

The French youngster has been in superb form over the last 12 months and many have touted him to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The teenager has been instrumental for PSG and played a key role in France's World Cup triumph. He won the Best Young Player award at the World Cup and was a part of the FIF Pro XI, as well.

He has exceptional speed and dribbling skills and is often praised as the fastest footballer, at present. He has been gifted with physical strength and his presence mind make him a dangerous player. He is brilliant with his finishing and can play as a winger or a centre-forward.

He has started the new season in a superb manner and has scored 5 times in 5 appearances. He has also assisted once, but the factor that could work against him is that he plays in Ligue 1, the weakest of the top 5 leagues in Europe and it is pretty easy to score in that. And because most of his goals and assists have come in Ligue 1, he may not win the award.

