Top 5 center-backs in the Premier League this season

The Premier League has always maintained a cast of fabulous defenders, with the art of defending highly prized in the English game. As a result, many legendary defenders have strutted their stuff in the division over the years. The league has witnessed some fine defenders from attack destroyers like Nemanja Vidic to cultured passers like Sol Campbell and all-round defenders like John Terry.

While those defenders are in the past, the new crop of defenders is capable of surpassing the game's previous icons. This season has seen the league score more goals than ever — 1084 at the time of writing. However, the Premier League still boasts some of the best defenders in the world. So without further ado, here is our selection of the five best defenders in the league this season:

5 best defenders in the league this season

5. Micky van de Ven

The Premier League new boy settled in wonderfully in his first campaign

Tottenham Hotspur's 23-year-old Dutchman Micky van de Ven has been brilliant during his debut campaign in the Premier League. Alongside Christian Romero, he has formed one of the meanest defenses in the league. The former Wolfsburg defender already looks comfortable with the pace and physical requirements of the division and looks to be a fine addition to the League.

With two goals in 22 appearances this campaign, Van de Ven can help take the Spurs to higher levels in the coming seasons. The Dutchman also boasts impressive passing and ball carrying, with 95.2% passing accuracy, 66.7% long pass accuracy, and 61.1% dribble success. The defender has also won an impressive 70% of his tackles.

4. Jarrad Branthwaite

Branthwaite has been the cornerstone in a fabulously stingy Everton defense

Everton have had a decent season when you look beyond the points deduction and labored attack. While scoring has been a problem for the Toffees, their defense has been one of the best on the land, thanks to young defender Jarrad Branthwaite's impressive performance.

The Carlisle United academy graduate has maintained his fantastic form from his loan spell with PSV. The Englishman has already been linked with moves away from the club and his stats justify the interest in the 21-year-old.

The Everton defender boasts an 83.3% dribble success rate, wins just over half his tackles, and has a pass accuracy of 79.4%. The defender is surely one to watch and could feature on lists like this for years to come.

3. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has been pivotal for the Reds this season, stabilizing their defense and building from the back

Virgil van Dijk takes the first of the podium places and it is with little surprise that he does. The Dutch defender has been pristine as always for Liverpool and has helped them mount an impressive title charge in Jurgen Klopp's final season.

Two goals and two assists in 33 games are impressive numbers for the 32-year-old defender, proving he is still at the peak of his powers. He could easily be In any one of the podium places.

2. Ruben Dias

The Premier League champions have been phenomenal as always, and DIas has remained fabulous for them when called upon.

Portuguese Defender Ruben Dias has been a smooth operator in the heart of Manchester City's defense for a few years now. The former Benfica star has been phenomenal in leading City to contend for another Premier League crown.

The 26-year-old has no goals or assists this season, but with his 94.1% pass accuracy and 59.7% long pass accuracy, he is an impervious unit at the back. City have conceded only 27 goals with him on the pitch this season.

1. William Saliba

Arsenal's French defender is having a magnificent season and could lead the Gunners to a Premier League title

23-year-old William Saliba is head and shoulders the best center back this season. The Frenchman plays with such poise and grace that describing his style without turning to poetry is genuinely difficult. Arsenal have maintained a stingy defense that flatters to deceive and hide its grit and technical proficiency. At the heart of that defense, is Saliba.

He has been ever-present for the Gunners this season in the Premier League, making 34 appearances at the time of compiling this list. Saliba has conceded only 26 in those games. His 62% tackle success rate and 194 recoveries make him an impressive defender. He also contributes up the pitch, with two goals and an assist to his name.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is a truly gifted player and the Gunners will look to win the League title sooner rather than later with his abilities.