Top 5 contenders for La Liga Golden Boot 2018/19

Messi is the latest winner of the Pichichi trophy

In the last 10 years, La Liga Golden Boot or Pichichi Trophy has been split between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Diego Forlan. Messi has won the top scorer award five times, Ronaldo three times and the Uruguayan strikers have won it once each.

In the last nine years, only once has a player other than Ronaldo or Messi won the Pichichi Trophy. Now that Ronaldo has left Real Madrid, it opens up an opportunity for another player to win the Pichichi Trophy.

There is more than one contender for the trophy from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. But eventually, there can only be one winner and here are the top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot in La Liga.

#5. Diego Costa

Costa helped Atletico win the league title in 2013/14

Diego Costa returned to Atletico Madrid last January after a three and a half stint with Chelsea. The 29-year-old has a proven track record for his goalscoring exploits.

He scored 56 goals in all competitions in his last two seasons with Atletico before joining Chelsea. In fact, during the 2013/14 season, he scored 36 goals in 52 games across all competitions of which 27 goals were scored in 35 La Liga games.

Costa was the third highest goalscorer in the league in 2013/14. His tally was just one short of Messi’s tally for the season and four short of league’s top scorer Ronaldo.

The Brazil-born Spanish striker has got a full preseason under his belt and looks in fine form. He scored two goals in his team’s 4-2 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

