Top 5 contenders for the Pichichi Trophy this season

Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi claimed the award last season and he is in the running once again

The Pichichi trophy has become more famous as the never-ending battle between Barcelona maestro, Lionel Messi and his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo during the last decade became heavily reliant on such individual prizes. Ronaldo now plies his trade in Serie A, leaving Messi as the undisputed favourite to go home with the prize.

The Argentine strolled to pick up the award last season, following his record-breaking tally of 36 goals and 15 assists in 34 La Liga appearances. He is on course to defend it once again this season, having pulled beyond his major rivals to establish himself in a decent position in the race for the accolade.

As the Argentine continues to bag more records, other La Liga attackers are also stepping up in front of goal, putting up scintillating performances and will surely not give up without a fight. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top contenders for the Pichichi trophy this season. They are as follows:

#5 Gerard Moreno

The attacker is impressing with lots of scintillating displays for the Yellow Submarines this term

We start the list with Villareal forward, Gerard Moreno. The striker is enjoying a prolific campaign in front of goal this season, finding the back of the net consistently to keep the Yellow Submarines' hopes of securing a spot in the Champions League next season alive.

Moreno is not one of the names you often hear in a debate regarding the top attackers in La Liga but here he is, already outscoring the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale, Iago Aspas, Eden Hazard and Joao Felix in the Spanish top-flight.

The Spaniard has bagged 10 goals and three assists from 23 appearances so far. He has already surpassed his tally of eight goals in 35 games from last season. While he still has a long way to go to reach the summit of the goalscoring chart, he surely deserves some recognition for putting himself among the deadliest finishers in the division at the moment.

