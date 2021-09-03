Top 5 countries Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most goals against for Portugal

As Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration in the 89th minute against Ireland on Wednesday, the Portugal captain further cemented his place in history. That goal marked his 110th goal in international football, which saw him become the all-time top goalscorer in men’s football. Six minutes later, he scored another, winning the match 2-1 for his country.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has now scored 111 official goals in his international career, overtook Iranian legend Ali Daei’s tally of 109 at Euro 2020 against France. Ronaldo, 36, has 33 goals in World Cup Qualifiers and 31 in European Championship Qualifiers. Earlier at Euro 2020, he became the only player to feature and score in five European Championships.

Ronaldo, who netted five goals at Euro 2020 to become the tournament’s top-scorer alongside Czech Republic’s Partick Shick, also has nine international hat-tricks.

As confirmed by overwhelming evidence, the current Manchester United man is overtly fond of scoring. He has done so against some of the biggest teams in the world, and we believe he will continue his streak until the very end. Still, as unbiased as he is, even Ronaldo has a few favorite opponents - teams he has scored against the most.

Today, we will take a look at who they are and briefly discuss his best spells.

5 countries Cristiano Ronaldo loves scoring against

#5 Luxembourg - 6 goals

Luxembourg v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Luxembourg have not had the easiest of times against Portugal, and it is primarily down to the genius of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese first met Luxembourg in his formative years, in November 2004. He was impressive in the 2006 World Cup Qualifier and scored Portugal’s second goal of the night, helping them to a 5-0 win.

He met Luxembourg again, seven years later, in 2011. Again he scored the second goal as Portugal recorded another 5-0 win. A year later, in September 2012, he met Luxembourg in the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers and scored a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo STATS vs Ireland:



100% dribbles completed (2/2)

100% successful long passes

73% pass accuracy

51 total touches

4 shots

2 goals.



Out of this world. 🇵🇹🐐pic.twitter.com/6ED3QyNTYb — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 1, 2021

The next three meetings were in Euro 2020 Qualifiers - home and away leg - and 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal on each of those three occasions.

#4 Hungary - 6 goals

Portugal v France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Hungary may not be the most decorated footballing nation in the world, but they have been quite a tough nut to crack for Portugal. In the Euro 2016 group stage, Cristiano Ronaldo had to be at his best to nick a point off Hungary. He scored a timely brace, which included an insane backheel, to take his country to the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Ali Daei 's Goals record & becomes Most International Goal Scorer in Football history..



His 110 goals vs 45 countries #PORIRL pic.twitter.com/QS9uf3ewDw — 𝕽σииιє (@Elite_CR7) September 1, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice more in March 2017 when Portugal met Hungary in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers. His final encounter with the Hungarians was in the group stage of Euro 2020. Ronaldo scored a convincing brace to lead Portugal to a 3-0 win.

