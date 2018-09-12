Top 5 crazy transfers that almost happened

Barcelona legend was close to signing for Rangers when he was 18.

From Pep Guardiola to Andres Iniesta, and from Michael Essien to Zinedine Zidane... The fact that they were all fantastic footballers is not the only thing they share in common. Each one of them was once extremely close to securing a move, which now sounds absolutely bizarre. These supposed transfers are beyond crazy and would make you forget about Wesley Sneijder's move to Galatasaray, or Ruben Neves' to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After all, it is somewhat difficult to picture Iniesta not wearing the Blaugrana colours, and instead donning the white and blue of Rangers from Scotland. While we are glad these transfers did not actually take place, we cannot help but wonder what would've happened to the careers of such legendary players otherwise. Perhaps, Celtic wouldn't be at the summit of Scottish football. Leaving the speculation aside, let us take a look at five such unbelievable transfers which nearly happened.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to West Bromwich Albion (2011)

Aubameyang is now one of the world's finest strikers.

It is rather weird that Arsenal's record signing at €63.75 million could once have been a West Brom player for a paltry €2 million. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has represented some of Europe's biggest clubs, including AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal. However, life could have turned out very different for the Gabonese had West Bromwich Albion listened to one of their scouts.

Stuart White, a former scout for the Baggies, watched Aubameyang represent Saint Etienne against Auxerre in 2011 and was blown over by his performance. Aubameyang was then contracted to AC Milan and was heavily out of favour back in Italy. As a result, West Brom could have bagged him for almost nothing. However, they decided not to as they were unconvinced by the African.

Then, as we all know, Aubameyang went to Borussia Dortmund and became a superstar. The fee Arsenal paid to acquire his services can be viewed as a pretty modest one. We know how the officials at the Hawthorns feel about this one...

