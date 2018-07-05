Top 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar, has had us all on our feet at some point in his career.

Sir Alex Ferguson saw something in a very young Ronaldo all the way back in 2003 when he signed the wonder kid from Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo would go on and become one of the best to have ever played in the English Premier League.

2009 saw Ronaldo become the most expensive footballer on the planet when the Spanish giants Real Madrid got their man for £80 million.

When you look back at his Madrid career, £80 million now sounds like a bargain of a deal in this modern era of the beautiful game.

This week's big news of Ronaldo being highly linked to Juventus could see the five-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner take on a new challenge after nearly 10 years in Spanish football.

While those reports come in, the excuse of looking back at Ronaldo's fine selection of scintillating goals could not be at a better time.

So let's sit back and enjoy five classic goals from Mr CR7, enjoy!

#5 Ronaldo v Marseille - 2009

When you think of an athlete like Cristiano Ronaldo, he just makes it look so easy when he does his thing on the pitch for club and country.

The summer of 2009 hosted the biggest signing - at the time - in the history of football. One of the best players to ever wear a Manchester United shirt signed a dream contract to join Real Madrid.

A nice pay cheque of around £80 million went in United's direction and Ronaldo didn't hang about in his first season in Spain.

32 goals scored in 40 appearances from the magician himself in his debut season for the Galacticos.

And one of those 32 goals was an incredible long distance free kick against French side Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.

The way that ball moves, you've just got to watch it again and again.