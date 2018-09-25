Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Goals

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
325   //    25 Sep 2018, 13:40 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo - Scorer of fabulous goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of, if not the greatest footballer of his generation, if not all time.

His stunning goal-scoring record saw him average over a goal a game during his unforgettable nine-year tenure at Real Madrid.

Developing into a world-class superstar during the second half of his 2003-09 spell at Manchester United, Ronaldo has since displayed unwavering pace, ball skill, superb shooting prowess and a clinical edge in front of goal bettered by nobody.

His immense talents have been recognised with five Ballon d'Or wins in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 and as a focal contributor to an incredible five Champions League victories and four Club World Cups during his spells at United and Madrid.

The following slideshow revisits five of Ronaldo's incredible back catalogue of quality goals.

#5 Manchester United vs Arsenal - Champions League (May 5, 2009)

Ronaldo celebrates his amazing free kick

A Champions League final spot was in the balance after Manchester United had secured a narrow 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the semi-final first leg versus Arsenal.

11 minutes into the second leg at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, however, the tie was over. After going 1-0 in front within the first few minutes through Ji-Sung Park, Cristiano Ronaldo stood over a free kick some 35 yards out from goal.

No one expected him to shoot but he silenced the home crowd with a ferocious shot that caught Arsenal goalkeeper, Manuel Almunia completely by surprise. A truly sublime finish.



Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA. Should you wish to read more of my content, then click the "follow" button and you will be notified every time I post a new article to the site.
