Top 5 current Arsenal players who graduated from the club's academy

Arsenal's Hale End Academy has been famous for producing some great talent over the years. The club has had a legacy of great youth products, and has a reputation for having one of the best academies in England.

Whether it be players like Tony Adams, David O'Leary or Ashley Cole, Arsenal's academy has produced players who have gone on to establish themselves as superstars of the sport.

The current crop of Arsenal youngsters also look very promising, with some of them having already been called up to their respective national teams. On that note, here's a look at the five best Arsenal academy graduates who are still at the club:

Special Mention: Reiss Nelson (Currently on loan at Feyenoord).

#5 Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun made his Premier League debut for Arsenal against Brentford.

Folarin Balogun looks set to be Arsenal's key striker for years to come. The 20-year old looked set to leave the club last season, with a slew of teams across Europe reportedly competing for his signature. However, the striker decided to commit his long-term future to the Gunners, and is ready to continue his development at the club.

Blessed with great pace and physical attributes, Balogun particularly excels in terms of his positioning and finishing ability. The striker scored two goals for Arsenal in the Europa League last season. He was handed his first Premier League start in the 2021-22 season opener against Brentford.

Boj🇲🇰 @AfcBoj Flo Balogun is simply too good for U-23s. The guy can’t stop scoring. Flo Balogun is simply too good for U-23s. The guy can’t stop scoring.

Mikel Arteta has shown that Balogun is in his plans for the future, and the striker is set to have a great career at Arsenal.

#4 Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Ainsley Maitland-Niles in action for Arsenal

The longest-serving academy graduate at the club, Ainsley Maitland-Niles established himself in Arsenal's first team during Arsene Wenger's final season at the club.

However, he has never really been able to establish himself in the starting XI under any of the club's subsequent managers so far. Maitland-Niles' greatest strength is his versatility; he can play across midfield and on either flank as a winger or as a full-back. That has, however, been a huge reason why he has not been able to nail down a consistent place in the squad.

His performances have already earned him five international caps for England. But his stint at Arsenal is seemingly coming to an end.

Earlier this summer, Maitland-Niles took to social media to vent his frustration with the club, given his lack of playing time. Although he did end up staying, it looks like only a matter of time before he departs the club.

