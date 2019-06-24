Top 5 current domestic Brazilian youngsters who could be the next Neymar

Soares has been in great form in this year's Copa Ameri

Last year I wrote a similar article here, looking at the five young Brazilians who had the potential to make an impact abroad.

In this article, the next set of potential Brazilian wonderkids, who could take European football by storm, are covered.

But first, what about the previous predictions and where are they now?

Of the five considered in early 2018, four now play for European clubs.The only one yet to make the leap is young Pedrinho of Corinthians.

This still seems to be more a question of when and not, if however, with countless reports linking him to a European move over the last year.

He has struggled physically to bulk up and was somewhat out of favour with Corinthian's previous coach, but now under Fabio Carille, he seems to have found his feet.

This has resulted in him also starring for Brazil in the Toulon Tournament in recent weeks.

So what about the next crop of wonderkids, currently playing in Brazil, yet likely to be gracing the elite of European football soon?

As much as European clubs dream of unearthing and signing the next big star, youngsters playing in Brazil now dream of walking out to the Champions League anthem and emulating their heros who paved the way for Joga Bonito to flourish in Europe.

With the domestic game in Brazil now suffering from it's better talent being sold off abroad at the first signs of potential, European clubs often look to bring youth talent over sooner than they once may have. This is often in a bid to allow them to adapt to the faster pace and more physical style than what the Brasileirão currently offers.

But why does Europe keep looking to Brazil? Despite it's domestic leagues regression in overall quality in recent years, it still produces a unique type of player that even Europe's best acadmies somehow still struggle to create.

The likes of Romario, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka and Neymar had raw talent you can rarely train and ever since their successes, scouts from all across Europe's leagues continue to look at emerging talent in Brazil.

Move through this slideshow as it highlights the next top 5 youngsters and potential sta ready to take the leap!

#5 Everton Soares 'Cebolinha'

Brazil v Panama - International Friendly

Age: 23, Attacking Midfielder/Forward, Gremio

2019 Club stats:

Appearances: 12

Goals: 6

Assists: 6

Everton developed exceptional dribbling in his native Ceara, before taking his chance at the top of South American football with Gremio.

He now looks ready to take another step up again, being the stand-out current performer in the Copa America, with Europe the expected destination for him next.

At 23 years old, Everton is certainly not the youngest of the five, but by staying in Brazil longer than some may have before him, he has had a wealth of first team football experience. He could have languished on the bench had he packed his bags for Europe when he first surfaced during his teens.

Comfortable as a left winger, Everton often enjoys cutting inside, though he has also featured in the right wing, played the No. 10 role and even been utilised as a lone striker.

His pace, link-up play and precision finishing have been devasting in both domestic and continental tournaments. Gremio's loss will certainly be a huge gain for whichever club does give Everton his chance abroad.

Just one of a handful domestic players called up to Tite's Selecão side for the Copa America, he has taken his chances in Neymar's absence, being named Man of the Match and already claiming two goals during the group phase.

Rest assured, Europe's scouts will be watching and should he continue in his current fine form, we should expect to see him in Europe by the end of the summer.

