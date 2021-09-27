Top 5 current Liverpool players who graduated from the club's academy

Liverpool once boasted one of the best academies in England, producing players like Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard in the past. However, over the last decade, the club has not really had any breakout youth stars. A majority of their academy graduates have not really had an impact on the team.

Now, under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have had a slew of youth prospects see first-team action, with some looking to have a bright future ahead of them. Liverpool fans have not been able to proudly call any of their players 'one of their own' since Steven Gerrard left the club back in 2015.

This list will rank the five best academy graduates who are currently playing for Liverpool. It will be based purely on the impact they have had at the club already and not on their potential. So, without further ado, here are Liverpool's current Top 5 academy graduates.

#5 Rhys Williams (On loan at Swansea)

Rhys Williams in action for Liverpool.

Rhys Williams was thrown into the deep end last season after an injury crisis at the back for Liverpool. This meant the young defender had to start at the heart of defense for a good chunk of the campaign.

Williams was largely up to the task and performed well, helping Liverpool to a third-place finish in the league. The defender's pace and physicality are some of his best attributes, while he is also good at reading the game.

Williams signed a long-term contract at the club this summer before being sent out on loan to Swansea City in order to get more playing time. Jurgen Klopp seems to be a huge fan of the defender and he is set to have a long career ahead of him at Liverpool.

#4 Neco Williams

Neco Williams has done well at Liverpool so far.

One for the future, Neco Williams showed in his limited appearances for the club that he will be fighting for the right-back spot for years to come.

The Welshman made his debut in an EFL Cup game against Arsenal back in 2019. Williams has since gone on to establish himself as a full-fledged Welsh international. The youngster has featured for Liverpool in the Premier League as well as the Champions League, often putting in solid performances when called upon.

Williams' dynamism and energy, along with his pace, made him an exciting player to watch for the Reds. The right-back has been struggling with a foot injury this season, but is expected to return to the fold soon for Liverpool.

