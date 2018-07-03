Top 5 Estonian football players of all time

Taavi Peelo

Estonia - The Ultimate Underdog in European football but sometimes even small countries can produce great football players. History has shown if everything falls in place Estonia is capable of defeating any top team in the world.

Estonian national team played the very first FIFA match as an independent country against Slovenia which was a 1:1 draw.

Estonia has never qualified for the UEFA European Championship or the FIFA World Cup. In 2012 Estonia reached EURO qualifying play-offs which were a historical achievement for Estonian football. Exciting times for Estonia did not last long because Estonia was defeated by Northern Ireland and Estonia was out of the championship once again.

Estonian highest FIFA ranking came after EURO 2012 qualification stage placing them 47th which is a very remarkable achievement for a new country.

Estonia has never given up and football level is always improving. Every year we can see Estonian footballers be transferred to top teams in Europe.

Today we look at the Top 5 best Estonian footballers of all time. Can you guess who is number 1?

#5 Raio Piiroja

Raio Piiroja

Piiroja is probably the greatest center-back and one of the best captains in the history of Estonian football. Piiroja is 5-time Estonian Player of the Year and has received an Order of the White Star from the President of Estonia. It is an honorable Estonian award to be given remarkable Estonian citizens for their services.

Piiroja debuted (National Team) in 1998 against Armenia, however, the game was lost 2:1. Piiroja was 19 years old.

Piiroja has played 114 matches and scored 8 goals for Estonia. He scored his first goal in 1999 against the Faroe Islands and few years after he established himself as a number one center-back in Estonian national team.

Later in his career, he became very injury prone and he had to miss several important games for Estonia. After multiple attempts to make a comeback, he was never able to play as he used to.

After many injuries, Piiroja decided to retire in 2015. He played his final match against Iceland and made history as one of the greatest Estonian football players of all time.