Euro 2020: Top 5 Round of 16 games to watch out for

An eventful group stage at Euro 2020 drew to a close with a dramatic final day of games in Group E and F.

Sweden survived a late rally from Poland to win a five-goal thriller in St. Petersburg to win Group E ahead of Spain, who thumped Slovakia 5-0 in Seville for their first win at Euro 2020.

There was more drama and intrigue in the 'Group of Death' Group F. With Portugal opening the scoring against France in Budapest, they looked on course to top the group and book an 'easier' Round of 16 game against Switzerland at Euro 2020.

However, France hit back through a Karim Benzema brace to turn the game on its head before Ronaldo completed a brace of his own to force a share of the spoils.

In the other group game in Munich, Germany twice rallied from a goal down, their second equalizer coming six minutes from time, to hold Hungary to a 2-2 draw and avert a group-stage exit at Euro 2020.

The sequence of results meant Germany pipped Portugal to second place, owing to a better head-to-head result. The reigning champions booked their place in the Round of 16 as one of four third-placed teams.

Elsewhere, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands topped their groups without dropping a point, the former doing so without conceding a goal. Denmark became the first team in European Championship history to reach the knockout stage after losing their first two games at Euro 2020.

Croatia, the finalists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, left it late to join group winners England in the Round of 16.

The knockout stage of Euro 2020 begins on Saturday, 26th June, after a two-day gap. With a bevy of blockbuster matchups in store, let's take a look at five Round of 16 games to watch out for:

Euro 2020 - Top Round of 16 Matches

#5 France vs Switzerland (29th June, Bucharest)

Karim Benzema exults after scoring his first goal for France in almost six years, at Euro 2020

Despite boasting an embarrassment of riches at their disposal, reigning world champions France are yet to hit their stride at Euro 2020.

Les Bleus opened their campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over fellow heavyweights Germany in Munich before they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Hungary in Budapest.

A brace by Karim Benzema helped France overcome an early deficit and share the spoils against reigning European champions Portugal. With Germany failing to beat Hungary in the other game, Les Bleus topped the group and will meet Switzerland, who finished third in Group A.

1 - France have finished 1st of their group in all 4 major tournaments under Didier Deschamps, after not doing so in their previous 3. Les Bleus are the only team to finish 1st of their group in all major tournaments (EURO + WC) since the 2014 World Cup included. Habit. #FRAPOR pic.twitter.com/ZV0L1yYqed — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 23, 2021

The Swiss opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-1 draw at Wales before suffering a 0-3 defeat against Italy in Rome. However, a 3-1 win over Turkey helped them book their place in the Round of 16.

France may have struggled to live up to their favorites tag at Euro 2020 but are unbeaten in ten games. Switzerland have had two goalless draws with France in two of their last three meetings at major tournaments (2016 Euros, 2006 FIFA World Cup).

But considering the quality of personnel in their respective ranks, anything but a France win would be a huge surprise.

#4 Italy vs Austria (27th June, London)

Italy have been brilliant at Euro 2020

One of two teams yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020, Italy have followed up their perfect qualification campaign with an imperious group-stage outing.

The Azzurri beat Turkey, Switzerland and Wales to top Group A and book a Round-of-16 meeting in London with Austria, who finished behind the Netherlands in Group C.

Roberto Mancini's men are unbeaten in an impressive 30 games in all competitions and have emerged as one of the teams to beat at Euro 2020.

30 - Italy have now equaled their best unbeaten run: 30 straight games without defeat between 1935 and 1939 under Vittorio Pozzo. Unstoppable.#ItalyWales #ITAWAL pic.twitter.com/acnsfCG84q — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 20, 2021

Austria, meanwhile, beat North Macedonia and Ukraine either side of a defeat to group-winners, the Netherlands.

Led by David Alaba, Austria have been decent at Euro 2020 without setting the stage on fire. Against Italy, though, Austria have lost four of their five competitive meetings (twice apiece at the FIFA World Cup and the European Championships).

Considering the same and Italy's sparkling recent form, it is difficult to foresee anything but an Azzurri win in London on Sunday.

