Top 5 European countries that had the best international break

The 2021-22 season just completed its first international break as European teams continued their qualification process for the 2022 World Cup.

Some of the world's best players took to the field to help their respective countries qualify for the World Cup and there were some standout performances over the past two weeks.

This list will rank the five best performing countries over the international break. Each nation has played three qualifiers and the results, as well as the scorelines, will be taken into consideration when ranking the teams.

Top 5 best performing European countries over the international break

#5 The Netherlands (2W, 1D)

Depay was the star player for the Netherlands

The Netherlands bounced back from their poor showing at Euro 2020 with some strong performances over the international break. The Dutch national team were in fine form as they scored 11 goals over their three qualifiers, winning two of them while drawing the other.

Louis van Gaal's side were held to a 1-1 draw against Norway in their first qualifier, with Davy Klaasen getting on the scoresheet. This was followed by 4-0 and 6-1 wins against Montenegro and Turkey respectively, taking the Netherlands to the top of Group G with a commanding goal difference of +16.

The star of the show for the Netherlands over the international break was undoubtedly Memphis Depay, who scored five goals across three games, including a hat-trick in the 6-1 win against Turkey.

The Netherlands are now in a strong position to top the group with their massive goal-difference despite being tied on 13 points with Norway.

#4 Portugal (3W)

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for taking off his shirt

Incredibly enough, Portugal had to cope without Cristiano Ronaldo for most of the international break. The Manchester United man was suspended after receiving a yellow card for his celebration in the 2-1 win against Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for most international goals scored by a player with his brace in the win against Ireland in Portugal's opening fixture of the international break. However, following his suspension, the forward returned to Manchester United in order to prepare for his second Premier League debut.

This did not slow down Portugal, however, as Fernando Santos' side went on to comfortably win their next two games against Qatar and Azerbaijan. Premier League stars Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota were key in both victories, while RB Leipzig hitman Andre Silva grabbed a goal in each game.

Portugal managed to score three goals in both games, conceding only one goal in the friendly against Qatar. Fernando Santos' side now have a two-point lead over Serbia at the top of Group A and will be favorites to qualify from the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo had only scored 37 goals when he reached 100 caps for Portugal.



