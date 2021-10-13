Top 5 European teams at risk of failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

We're almost through with the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the UEFA zone.

The sides are left with just one or two more games to play before their fate is sealed. Germany and Denmark have become the first two European sides to book their tickets to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

For the rest, it's going to be an intense and grueling final month of their respective campaigns, with World Cup dreams hanging by the balance.

After the latest round of qualifiers, here are the top five teams in danger of missing their flight:

#5 Armenia

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and co. have bottled it spectacularly

Armenia have never qualified for any international tournament before. But back in March, that drought looked set to end at last as they were on a tear.

With three wins from their opening three games, the Mountaineers made their best-ever start to any qualifier in history. They even led the group as Germany fell to North Macedonia.

They seemed like early contenders for the top two places in the group. But it's all gone downhill ever since as the side have failed to win any of their next five games.

As a result, Armenia are now down in fourth place, behind Romania and North Macedonia in the race for the playoffs. They only have two games remaining, the last of which is against the mighty Germans.

With no Nations League success to bank on either, they're left to pull off a miracle.

#4 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia's hopes of making a second World Cup appearance could be over

Bosnia and Herzegovina's 'golden generation' made history by participating at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the side's first-ever appearance at a major tournament.

What should've been a harbinger of more success in the coming years has instead turned into an anomaly, with the Dragons witnessing a steep decline.

Now, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers too, they've flattered to deceive, well, besides that 1-1 draw against world champions France.

NFS BIH @NFSBiH 🔥 Kvalifikacije za Svjetsko prvenstvo 2022.

🏟 Lviv Arena, Lviv

🇺🇦 Ukrajina 1️⃣

🇧🇦 Bosna i Hercegovina 1️⃣

With only seven points in the bag from six games, the Balkan outfit are trailing second-placed Ukraine by two points. Meanwhile Finland are a point ahead of them as well.

While it looks like they still a have a chance, Bosnia face both these sides next month in what's their last pair of qualifying games.

Should they beat Finland, then a draw would be enough against Ukraine to finish second provided Finland lose to France on the final day. But failure to win would require them to beat Ukraine on the final day and hope the 2018 World Cup winners beat their Nordic rivals.

