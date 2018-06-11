Top 5 European teams who will feature in the 2018 World Cup

These sides from Europe could impress in the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is football's most prominent international tournament, and the European teams hold the highest number of titles with eleven. So it is accurate to rank the top 5 contenders from European soil for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

The following list contains three of the top 5 candidates to take the trophy home, with two additional teams that aren't considered in the top tier but can have an exciting run in the 21st World Cup in history.

Let's take a look at five European teams with well-balanced squads.

#5 Belgium

Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois are some of Belgium's most prominent names in their 23-man squad for the tournament. Under Spanish boss Roberto Martínez, Belgium look set to improve their result from four years ago in Brazil, where they fell against Argentina in the quarterfinals thanks to a first-half goal by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Belgium's route to the World Cup was fantastic. In 10 games, the Belgium offence produced 43 goals, which tied with Germany as the top number in the qualifiers.

Belgium won nine of their ten games and had one draw versus Greece. They led their qualifiers' group comfortably, finishing nine points ahead of the Greece squad.

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard led the team on offence scoring 11 and six goals, respectively. But both attackers had inconsistent seasons with their clubs, which makes Kevin De Bruyne the Belgian player with the best current level. De Bruyne registered 12 goals and 21 assists under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Former Atlético de Madrid offensive weapon, Yannick Carrasco, represents an enigma for Belgium after his move to China's Dalian Yifang.

The most prominent news for Belgium was Martínez decision to left off the team the controversial, but talented, AS Roma's midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Belgian players' character in big matches will be the key for them in Russia. Where they'll try to improve their quarterfinals exits at the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 UEFA Euro.

