Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Top 5 favourites to win the World Cup 2018

We take a look at the top 5 contenders for the upcoming World Cup.

Muhammad Saad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 19:51 IST
4.66K

Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour In Mexico
Fifa World Cup Trophy

We understand it's too early to predict the victors for the buzzworthy FIFA World Cup 2018, which is to be held in Russia, and that there are always dark horses galloping in the tournament, but there are few teams which do come to the fore whenever you conjure up the image of the much-coveted, gold-plated World Cup trophy.

This article has not only taken into account the most probable lineups for each team but also the way they have fared in the competition in the years gone by.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2018.

#5 Argentina

Ente
Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986

Many believe that the only chink in Lionel Messi's glittering armor is the absence of the World Cup trophy. The 30-year-old has won well-nigh everything at the club-level with FC Barcelona, but the absence of an international trophy continues to prey on his mind.

The last time La Albiceleste managed to get their mitts on the World Cup trophy was a long way back in 1986 due to Diego Maradona's commendable performances. They did come close to winning the trophy in the last World Cup but were routed by Germany in the final.

Jorge Sampaoli has chosen a workable squad for the upcoming World Cup which can pose a serious threat to other participating teams. On the front, they have Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and the talismanic Lionel Messi. In midfield, Argentina possesses Angel Di Maria, Ever Banega and Lucas Biglia. The team also has a well-grounded defense which includes the likes of Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo and Javier Mascherano with Willy Caballero manning the posts.

As such, Argentina will leave no stone unturned to call a halt to their 32-year World Cup drought.




Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany Football Spain Football Lionel Messi Neymar Joachim Low FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
World Cup 2018: 5 top footballers snubbed for the Mundial
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 8 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
5 Goalkeepers To Watch In World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup flashback: 10 upsets that shocked the world
RELATED STORY
5 nations and their potential 2018 World Cup starting...
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #24 Lothar...
RELATED STORY
The top 6 footballers who failed to make it to the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 players that have missed a World Cup due to injury
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018