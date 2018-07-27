Top 5 Football club rivalries in the world

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

Whether you call it a clasico, a derby or maybe something else but when two eternal rivals come face to face in football, the environment is unmatched.

Fans talk about it for days, they dream about it for months and certainly remember it for years because it is always special when two real and emotionally competitive rivals come across each other.

Sometimes there's a lot at stake in these matches and the intensity is natural, but the true beauty of these games is that even if nothing is at stake there is no reduction in the level of intensity. Both sets of fans want their teams to absolutely crush their rivals and thus gain the bragging rights at least until the next one.

Football has an endless list of such rivalries. At times, even a single club has more than one fierce rival and that's what makes it the beautiful game.

So without wasting much time let us look at the top 5 rivalries in club football.

#5 Derby della Madonnina

The Milan Derby

Teams Involved - Inter Milan and AC Milan

Head to head - Inter Milan - 78; AC Milan - 76; Draws - 67

Biggest Victory - Inter 0 - 6 AC Milan

Last Meeting - 4 April 2018 ; Serie A : AC Milan 0 - Inter 0;

Next Meeting - 21 October 2018

Top Scorer - Andriy Shevchenko (14)

When two of the most successful clubs in the football history, the Milan Clubs as they are popularly known, face each other, it is called the Derby della Madonnina or the Milan Derby in English.

In 1908, Due to the issues over the signing of foreign players, the Milan Football Club (Now AC Milan) was split and led to the formation of Football Club Internazionale(Inter MIlan).

Since then, both the Milan Clubs fight for the bragging rights in the city of Milan.

