Top 5 football managers who changed the game

Football is not just about 11 players, it's much more than that. The manager of the team is the one who defines the game!

Yash Kapoor CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 16:53 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sir Alex Ferguson(L) and Pep Guardiola(R) - Two exceptional football managers

Football is a team sport and not just about 11 players who pop up on the field and try to win the game. It's also about tactics, strategies, signings, and to make sturdy decisions at crucial times. All these things are headed by the manager.

It's his responsibility to analyse day in, day out and come up with a plan that will lead his team to victory and even that, perhaps, may not be enough at times. He has to motivate players when the team is down and make decisions which can turn the game around. He is the architect and philosopher of the game. He is the identity of the club or the country team.

So, on that note, here is my list of the top five football managers who revolutionized the game:

#5 Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger transformed English football

It was in 1996 when Arsene Wenger came to English football and at that time it was full of the physical style of play. He changed it completely: throwing out the approach of warm up and doing heavy drills to gain stamina. It was more scientific and less traditional.

He redesigned the entire Arsenal training centre. He brought in new methods of stretching, a stopwatch to time every training sequence, and drills to improve passing skills. He also changed the diet of the players. All this was first questioned, but soon came the results and word of his training methods spread quickly.

The style of the play was also drastically changed: Gone were the chants of "Boring... boring Arsenal" and the defensive play under previous manager George Graham. The play was now faster-attacking football focused on scintillating passing.

Arsene was also responsible for bringing in new young talents. He did not go after ready-made players but looked out for those who had the potential to become big. As he once said: "We don't sign superstars, We make them."

Although Wenger did not have a great amount of success in his later part of the career, what he did in the 1990s and 2000s changed the face of English football completely.

Here are some quotes on him:

Stan Kroenke: "Transformed the identity of Arsenal"

Pep Guardiola: "The Premier League is the Premier League thanks to what he has done"

David Moyes: "He’s a proper football man who lives and breathes it"