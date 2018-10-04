Top 5 football stadiums based on seating capacity

Stadiums are more than a venue to see sports. Real fans show their passion in a football stadium. The atmosphere during an intense match is like a battle between two sides.

Stadiums play an important role in the history of sports and they have evolved with the times. Club management seek the help of engineers to create some of the best masterpieces.

In football, they carry action, emotion, drama and passion with them. The spectators are happy here, they dance and cheer on the stadium chairs, but when depressed their frustration is released on the same stadium chairs.

Most football stadiums outside Europe play many roles including hosting other sports. But when it comes to football its true purpose emerges. Here are 5 of the largest stadiums in the world of football:

5. Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund (GERMANY)

Capacity: 81,365

Borussia Dortmund home stadium

BVB fans readily accepted their temple with great pride. And the club's marvellous attendance record in recent years attests to this. A breath-taking work of construction and phenomenal fans provide the club with the optimal conditions to host many great football spectacles in the greatest (and biggest) ground in the Bundesliga.BVB

To be exact, it can now hold exactly 81,365 spectators due to the reconstruction measures taken prior to the 2006 World Cup (including the removal of the last seat shells from 1974 and the demolition of the front sections) and the modernisation work carried out before the 2012/13 season.

