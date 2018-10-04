×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 football stadiums based on seating capacity

Maharshi Shah
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
685   //    04 Oct 2018, 19:43 IST

Stadiums are more than a venue to see sports. Real fans show their passion in a football stadium. The atmosphere during an intense match is like a battle between two sides.

Stadiums play an important role in the history of sports and they have evolved with the times. Club management seek the help of engineers to create some of the best masterpieces.

In football, they carry action, emotion, drama and passion with them. The spectators are happy here, they dance and cheer on the stadium chairs, but when depressed their frustration is released on the same stadium chairs.

Most football stadiums outside Europe play many roles including hosting other sports. But when it comes to football its true purpose emerges. Here are 5 of the largest stadiums in the world of football:

5. Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund (GERMANY)

Capacity: 81,365



Borussia Dortmund Bus Explosion Injures One
Borussia Dortmund home stadium

Home to Borussia Dortmund.

BVB fans readily accepted their temple with great pride. And the club's marvellous attendance record in recent years attests to this. A breath-taking work of construction and phenomenal fans provide the club with the optimal conditions to host many great football spectacles in the greatest (and biggest) ground in the Bundesliga.BVB

To be exact, it can now hold exactly 81,365 spectators due to the reconstruction measures taken prior to the 2006 World Cup (including the removal of the last seat shells from 1974 and the demolition of the front sections) and the modernisation work carried out before the 2012/13 season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA WC 2018 Barcelona Football Borussia Dortmund Football Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 Camp Nou Stadium FIFA World Cup History
Maharshi Shah
CONTRIBUTOR
15 things that have happened since Leicester City last...
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
12 Trademark goal celebrations of footballers
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most iconic football stadiums in the world
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 football players who remained friends despite playing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us