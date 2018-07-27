Top 5 Most iconic football stadiums in the world

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

A stadium is not just a place where a club plays their games, it's their home; a home that the fans dream to visit. A football stadium isn't considered iconic just because of its size or architecture but also due to the glories and the memories that it shares over the years.

'Home advantage', as they say in football is due to that feeling and the fan support the home team enjoys is not due to their ability to manipulate the look of their stadium, but due to those memories attached to it.

All successful teams have one thing in common, and that is consistency in front of their home supporters, in their very own stadium.

Even if you are not a football fan, you can visit these stadiums to see their architectural beauty and learn about the glorious past of the iconic moments these wonderful stadiums have enjoyed. All major clubs organize stadium tours and if you are visiting that particular city you must have these stadiums on your visiting list as they are certainly the pride of the city they are in.

So let us look at the top 5 stadiums in the football world.

# 5 - San Siro

San Siro Stadium

Location - San Siro District, Milan, Italy

Home of - AC Milan and Inter Milan

Founded - 1926

Capacity - 80,018

Home of two of the most successful clubs in the history Inter and AC Milan, the San Siro is the common name for Giuseppe Meazza. It is the largest stadium in Italy and one of the largest in the world.

It hosted 4 matches in the 1990 World Cup, 3 in the 1934 World Cup, 3 in the 1980 Euros and has also served as the venue for the final of the European Championships (and UCL) on four occasions: 1965, 1970,2001 and 2016.

Besides football, San Siro has often hosted concerts for various famous artists, such as Madona, Micheal Jackson, One Direction and Cold Play.

Fun Fact - In the 2003 European Cup Semi Final between AC Milan and Inter Milan, AC Milan went through to the final on the away goals rule, despite the fact that both matches were played on the same ground, The San Siro.

