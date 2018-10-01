Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 football talents born since the year 2000

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    01 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST

Borussia Dortmund v Benfica - International Champions Cup 2018
Jadon Sancho is taking Borussia Dortmund by storm

There's nothing better than finding some talented youth product and watching him develop into the next Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Top football clubs pay millions to snap up the very best scouts to search out young talent that can develop into world class players.

Talents need to be identified at a young age so that they can be properly nurtured into top players. The clubs are always planning for the future. Investing in players for the future with the potential to grow is a necessity.

There are hundreds of talented youngsters who have the ability to greatly improve, but which teenagers are the best of the best? Here is a look at 5 of the best young football talents born since 2000.

There's still time for them to go either way - towards dominating the world of football or falling by the wayside as wasted talents.

Honourable mentions:

Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Moise Kean (Juventus), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jan Fiete Arp (Hamburg)

#5 Timothy Weah (Paris Saint Germain)

Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
Timothy Weah has a big future at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is not the only exciting young talent at Paris Saint-Germain. Timothy Weah is another talented player who looks ready for the highest level. He definitely has big football boots to fill because he is the son of ex-footballer George Weah.

Timothy represents the United States on the international level, and it's a bit weird because his father is currently the President of Liberia.

At the age of 14, Weah joined the Paris Saint-Germain academy. In March 2018 he made his senior debut against Troyes AC. He scored his first competitive goal for PSG against Monaco in the Trophée des Champions on August 4, 2018. His first league goal came a week later in the club's season opener, a 3–0 win over Caen.

Weah is classified as a centre-forward, but he can also play on the wings. He is a very complete player, and many people think that he could become as great as his father.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Borussia Dortmund Football Vinicius Júnior Football Top 5/Top 10
