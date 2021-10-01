Top 5 footballers who came out of retirement 

Footballers go through several highs and lows throughout their careers. For some it's the personal accolades that matter, the moments of magic they wish to be remembered for. A few others love to thrive with the team in collective glory. Over the course of their careers, footballers are remembered for both good and bad reasons, such is the nature of this sport.

However, for someone who loves to kick a ball, it is particularly difficult to hang up their boots and look away from the field where they made their names. Retirement is a special moment, the last of one's essence in a competitive shirt in club or country colors. One can always relive it virtually as many times as they want, but the last goodbyes are fleeting moments that do not come twice.

Except for some, retirements do come twice. At least ceremonially they do, sentimentally it may or may not be the same. On that note, here are the five top players in football who came back from retirement.

#5 Romario

Romario of Brazil and Dino Baggio of Italy

Brazil is home to some of the most extraordinary individuals to ever play football and Romario is right in the top tier of that list. Romario had his quirky style when the goal was in sight, and was especially known for his toe-pokes. The striker announced his retirement on 15th April, 2008.

The Brazilian came out of retirement to play for the America Football Club, where he was also part of the administration aiming to restructure the club. The legend's comeback was motivated by his late father's wishes, Edevair, who was a fan of the America Football Club.

The summer of 1994 was acknowledged as the epitome of Romario's career, when he led the Brazil national team to World Cup glory. Scoring five goals in that edition, Romario was named the tournament's best player. In his 33 appearances for Barcelona that season, he scored 30 goals in the Spanish top-flight and won the Pichichi trophy.

#4 Paul Scholes

Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers - Premier League

Paul Scholes is the closest they came to being the most complete footballer. Known for his shy and humble demeanor, Scholes was the winner of 12 Premier League titles with the Red Devils, the only club he ever served. At the Manchester United academy, he was part of the famous Class of 1992, which consisted of the Neville brothers, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Scholes himself.

The Englishman hung up his boots in 2011 and joined the Man United coaching staff. However, in the 2012-13 season, the Red Devils suffered an injury crisis with multiple players sidelined for a few good months. Sir Alex Ferguson looked at his coaching staff, there was his player, the "Ginger Ninja" who considered United the dearest and wouldn't let them suffer.

Goal @goal Asthmatic, couldn't tackle and was idolised by Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Xavi, Andrea Pirlo, Pep Guardiola and more 😍



Paul Scholes made his Manchester United debut 27 years ago today 🕰 Asthmatic, couldn't tackle and was idolised by Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Xavi, Andrea Pirlo, Pep Guardiola and more 😍



Paul Scholes made his Manchester United debut 27 years ago today 🕰 https://t.co/hS5mvQXVsu

Seven months after his retirement, the midfielder was back in the Premier League, this time with No.22. Such was the fate that he made his comeback in the Manchester Derby in the FA Cup that United won 3-2. After that season, Scholes signed another one-year contract extension.

Finally, when Scholes was retired for the second time, he retired as the player who had scored in 19 consecutive Premier League seasons. The feat was only bettered by Ryan Giggs at 21. Interestingly, and not many would know this, Paul Scholes has 32 bookings in the Champions league, second only to Sergio Ramos!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar