5 forgotten moments in international football in the last 20 years 

After the lockdown caused by Covid-19 pandemic, football is slowly returning. The last two months have seen the restarting of many leagues at club level, and now after a short break, international football is back with the UEFA Nations League.

The Euro 2020 tournament has been postponed to next year, but that does not mean we have to wait till then for competitive action on the international stage.

The Euros and the World Cup have given us many memorable moments. Here are some of the best moments in the last two decades, which we often forget but deserve to be remembered.

#1 Toldo's semifinal heroics at Euro 2000

Francesco Toldo's heroics against the Netherlands sent Italy to the Euro 2000 finals.

The end of the 1990s and beginning of the 2000s was the last time France dominated the international scene. With the talismanic Zidane leading them to a stunning World Cup win in 1998, the French side were hot favorites to win Euro 2000. In the final, they met another team with their own set of talented players in Italy.

With a legend like Di Baggio playing his last legs, young players like Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Totti were the faces of the new Italy outfit. Before reaching the final though, the Azzuri had to see off the Netherlands. Despite being reduced to ten men early in that match, they held their nerves to take the match to penalties.

Here is where a hero was born. Francesco Toldo was playing second fiddle to a certain Gianluigi Buffon. But a broken hand ruled the Juventus goalkeeper out of the tournament and Toldo stepped in to replace him.

In the semi-finals against the Netherlands, Toldo along with his backline kept the Dutch away. He saved a penalty during regulation time before going on to save two more in the penalty shootout to send Italy to the finals of the Euro 2000. In the finals though, The French overcame the Italians when David Trezeguet scored a golden goal.

He might have lost the final, but Toldo's heroics against the Netherlands in the semifinals won him many hearts back in his homeland.

#2 South Korea's memorable run in WC 2002

South Korea fans celebrate after they stunned Italy in the last 16.

The World Cup in 2002 was the first FIFA World Cup to happen on Asian soil. It was a proud moment for the Asian people and the attention of the world was on how well the Asian teams would fair.

China was mesmerized by Brazil and a thunderbolt from Roberto Carlos led to Brazil winning 4-0. The two host nations held up much better though. With the home crowd on their side, Japan and South Korea played well and progressed deep into the tournament. The Japanese fought valiantly until the Round of 16, going down to Turkey on a lone goal.

South Korea, on the other hand, produced one of the most memorable moments in international football. In the last 16 stage, they faced none other than Italy, the Euro 2000 finalists. Italy were favorites to dismantle the Koreans, but the host nation had other ideas.

After going down early to a Christian Vieri strike, South Korea snatched the match back by levelling the score in the 88th minute. There was more drama to come as Totti was sent off in extra time, and with three minutes to go for penalties, Ahn Jung-hwan scored the goal that would break Italian hearts and stun everyone around the world.

South Korea would go on to the semifinals, the only Asian team to do so, ultimately falling to the efficient Germans. But on the way, they stunned Spain on penalties, making this a fairy tale run from a team that was expected to bow out in the group stages.

#3 Zidane's masterclass against Brazil in 2006

Zinedine Zidane was in imperious form against Brazil in the 2006 World Cup Quaterfinal.

Zinedine Zidane in France's blue jersey was one of the most feared sights in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His two goals in the WC 1998 final against Brazil made him a legend. But the 2002 iteration of the player was a forgettable one for France and Zidane himself.

Zidane was injured before the tournament started and had to sit out the first two matches, which France lost and drew. This effectively ended the defense of their title before it even began, and while the legend returned against Denmark for the last match, he wasn't able to prevent them from losing the game.

So come 2006, Zidane had a point to prove. And what better match to prove his doubters wrong than against Brazil, the reigning World Champions.

The two heavyweights met in the quarterfinals, and France won by a solitary goal. But the match was from boring. Zidane ran rings around the Brazilian midfield, giving them a taste of their own medicine with his brilliant ball control and dribbles.

It was Zidane who provided the pin point assist from a free kick for Thierry Henry to score, but his overall play against the Samba Boys truly announced to the world that he was well and truly back.

#4 Frank Lampard's disallowed goal in the 2010 World Cup

Lampard in disbelief after his goal against Germany was disallowed.

Technology in football is a hotly debated topic. While human errors caused due to some referees’ calls have caused controversy, FIFA has been reluctant to bring in technology to help the referees out. And with good reason.

One of the factors that makes football exciting is the free flowing nature of play. Bringing in technology can cause a break in play that can affect the tempo of the game.

But in the World Cup 2010, Frank Lampard's disallowed goal was the straw that broke the camel's back. England were facing off against Germany in the round of last 16, and, after going down 2-0 in the opening half an hour, were mounting a comeback.

Lampard found himself on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a fierce shot that hit the bottom of Manuel Neuer's crossbar before bouncing and landing safely in the grateful arms of the German No.1.

What the officials didn't realize was that the ball had crossed the line before Neuer's save, making it a clear goal. But despite the England players' protest, no goal was given. England went on to lose 4-1 and exited the tournament, but the disallowed goal haunted them and FIFA.

All this led to the birth of goal line technology, which simply lets the referee know through a watch when the ball crosses the goal line. It has been one of the most successful technologies introduced by FIFA till date, with later technologies like VAR causing more controversy than helping the game.

#5 Van Persie's Flying Dutchman goal

Robin van Persie's goal against Spain.

Spain dominated the international football scene after lifting the Euro 2008 trophy. They won their maiden World title in 2010 and then successfully defended the Euro title in 2012. So, everyone was expecting the domination to continue in the 2014 World Cup, but the Netherlands had other ideas.

The Dutch had a score to settle. The Spanish had beaten them in the last World Cup final and that had left many of the Dutch heartbroken. So when Spain and the Netherlands met in the group stage, no one was expecting the thrashing the Spanish were going to receive.

Spain led the encounter early on and were in control until Daley Blind found Robin van Persie via a long ball with one minute to go before half time. The Dutch striker was clear on goal and everyone thought he would control the ball before shooting.

But in classic van Persie style, the striker took a leap to head the ball into Iker Casillas’s net. The Spanish captain and the world could only watch in amazement as the Dutch players celebrated the equalizer.

That goal started the end of the Spanish dominance on an international stage as they went on to lose 5-1 and later crashed out of the tournament. Spain never recovered from the shock defeat, failing to progress past the round of 16 in later tournaments.

It would appear the Flying Dutchman still haunts them.