Top 5 Forwards of the Century So Far

Real Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

Football fans of a certain age often talk fondly about the goal-scoring heroics of the likes of Gerd Muller, Jimmy Greaves, Pele, and Maradona.

In this era, we're lucky to have so many world-class forwards competing against each other in Europe's top leagues. In a few decades' time, we'll all be filled with nostalgia for these same forwards.

So, who are the best 5 forwards of the century so far? Who are the players we'll be talking to our grandchildren about?

#5 Didier Drogba

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Didier Drogba was the very definition of a target-man in the prime of his outstanding career.

The former Chelsea man, who is seeing out the end of his career at American club Phoenix Rising, scored 157 goals in 341 matches whilst playing for the Blues, winning three League Cups, 4 FA Cups, and 4 Premier League titles in a talismanic decade in England. By scoring the winning penalty against Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final, he cemented his place as a Chelsea legend.

In an era dominated by countless world-class defenders, Drogba was a true champion forward.

