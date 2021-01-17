Top 5 free agents from the Premier League at the end of the 2020-21 season

The January transfer window is currently open, and unlike most seasons, teams in the Premier League have been cautions this time because of the implications of COVID-19.

We might see an odd deal or two towards the end of the window, but it would be a surprise if teams spend big in January.

There are some players whose contracts are coming to an end at the end of the season, and they are likely to be in high demand. With that, let’s take a look at:

Top 5 players from the Premier League who will be free agents at the end of the season:

#1 Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Liverpool have tried and failed in their attempts to tie Georginio Wijnaldum to a new deal so far, and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave as a free agent next summer.

Any talk of a move to Barcelona on a pre-contract agreement is unlikely to happen now that the presidential election has been postponed to March. It is, however, likely that Barcelona will have an advantage in their attempt to sign him as a free agent.

Gini Wijnaldum has decided he wants to leave Liverpool and join Barcelona at the end of the season, according to the Mirror 👋 pic.twitter.com/q3XRTRE1E4 — Goal (@goal) January 16, 2021

Advertisement

Wijnaldum reportedly wishes to emulate the Dutch legends of yore and move to Camp Nou after a successful spell at Liverpool. The Dutchman has won the Champions League, Premier League, and the Club World Cup in his near five-year stay with Liverpool so far.

#2 Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Sergio Aguero is one of the best forwards the Premier League has ever seen, but the Argentine international is now in the twilight of his career.

The Manchester City forward’s contract expires at the end of the season, and doubts have risen on whether the club will offer him a longer deal considering his recent injury history.

Advertisement

#ManCity officials have told Sergio Aguero that he needs to prove he is 'fully recovered' before they decide on whether to offer him a new deal at the club.



[via @MullockSMirror] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 16, 2021

Aguero missed a lot of playing time in 2020, 21 games to be precise, and in that time, manager Pep Guardiola has found a way for the club to progress without El Kun.

Still only 32, Aguero has a year or two left in the Premier League or the top level, but he needs to be used carefully to avoid injuries. It could just be a bad phase with injuries, but his age coupled with high wages will make it difficult for anyone to offer him a long-term deal.

If Manchester City decide against offering him a new deal, he will be one of the most decorated free agents out there in the summer.