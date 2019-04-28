Top 5 fullbacks in the Premier League at the moment

Football is often regarded as the striker's game. They are the ones who score goals and bring all the glory to their team, at least in the eyes of the layman. They are the fans' favourites and the ones whom the crowd loves to chat about.

Defenders are regarded as a different species. Some of them aren't considered footballers at all, but the ones we are talking about today are the fullbacks -- that is the right or left backs, who deserve every bit of applause that comes their way. These players bring the ball inside the attacking areas and cut passes whenever possible. Their role is multifarious and they are extremely versatile.

On that note, we pick out the top five fullbacks in the Premier League at the moment:

1) Andrew Robertson

The first position in this list goes, undoubtedly, to Liverpool's Scottish left-back Andrew Robertson. He has been fantastic for Jurgen Klopp's side this season at the heart of the Reds' defence which also consists of strongmen Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Apart from being defensively solid, Robertson also has a flair for going towards the attacking half of the pitch and give his famed crosses. This has seen him notch up 13 assists this season in all competitions combined and manager Klopp cannot be more pleased.

2) Matt Doherty

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Irish right-back Matt Doherty comes second in this list closely behind Liverpool's Robertson. Doherty has been critical to Wolves' stellar showing this season and has provided his side with a lot of flair and guts at the back. Nuno Espirito Santo's team has benefited hugely by Doherty's presence and guile.

The Irishman also has 8 goals and 4 assists to his name this season in all competitions and this just goes on to show how efficient he is in front of goal. His main strength is in winning aerial duels comfortably.

3) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Young 20-year-old right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who plies his trade for Liverpool, has had a stellar season for the Reds this season. Along with Andrew Robertson, Englishman Alexander-Arnold has been a mainstay in the Reds' defence this year. He has also had attacking returns of 1 goal and 11 assists this season in all competitions combined.

Jurgen Klopp has always harped spectacularly about Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities and the youngster was awarded with a place in the PFA Team of the Year last week.

4) Luke Shaw

Manchester United's English left-back Luke Shaw fought off a heartbreaking injury to get his spot in the Red Devils' starting XI which he has now made his own. Shaw has been the lone shining star in United's horrific defence and has managed to keep his head held high amidst the ruins.

Shaw has attacking returns of 1 goal and three assists this season in the Premier League and along with Victor Lindelof, they are the sole keepers of Manchester United's crumbling defence.

5) Lucas Digne

Everton's 25-year-old French left-back Lucas Digne, whom they signed from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, has been fantastic for them all year. He has attacking returns of four goals and four assists in the Premier League this season and he has also proved to be defensively strong.

Digne is an excellent crosser who can also win aerial duels well. He is also a good interceptor of the ball who can proceed to make key passes at the right time. The Frenchman's long throw-in ability too has been much talked about.