Top 5 'Galactico' coaches that Real Madrid should pursue next season

Nirvana Guha 22 Dec 2018, 18:42 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Thibaut Courtois

There are few Avengers in the soccer universe and certainly, the great Zinedine Zidane is one. The bald-headed genius has been Real Madrid’s ‘Vision’ both as a player and as a coach in the past two decades.

From being the Grand Galactico a decade and a half prior, the Ferguson of Castilla, and finally to becoming the Champions League Barron with the senior team, he had it all and gave it all to Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, without a doubt, his sudden exile from Madrid combined with the transfer of one of the greatest football sorcerers on the pitch has caused a madness that the Los Blancos are still recovering from. Needless to say, that is a big blow for even a club tipped as the ‘greatest ever’ in football history.

Perez’s poach of the then Spanish star coach, Julen Lopetegui just moments before the World Cup seemed to light up the global Madrid fan family.

However, within weeks of Julen’s regime, Perez could finally fathom that Spain’s axe of Lopetegui just hours after his official announcement as the next manager wasn’t the only mind-boggling controversy he has to manage that year.

In his restlessness to procrastinate Madrid’s muscle before the media world, he had perhaps taken a more haste step than a judged one. Within a matter of months, Lopetugui’s ‘Moyes’-ian tenure at Madrid died a painful death with Santiago Solari, the then Castilla coach appointed as the interim manager.

It still isn’t a Madrid honeymoon though. Four back to back victories, a hefty three-year contract, and big winter transfer rumours hence, Solari’s art of play had been more of a leaky cauldron than the elixir potion that Madrid desperately needs since the advent of June 2018.

Consequently, without an iota of doubt, thought clouds should be looming on Real Board’s heavens to hunt for a much capable manager who could be their ‘Doctor Strange’!

Here’s a compilation of some of the managers who we think should tickle Perez and his colleague’s tensed skulls in the coming few months:

#5 Roberto Martinez

Belgium v Iceland - UEFA Nations League A

The mind behind Belgium's fairytale outing at the World Cup has emerged as a frontrunner for the most coveted job in club football coaching. The flawless and fearless attacking style of play implemented by Roberto during the World Cup is bound to compliment Real's aura.

Roberto's impressive attacking style of play yielded fair dividend during his spell at Swansea, which laid the foundations on which Brendan Rodgers led the side to the Premier League. Roberto's Wigan side which won the FA Cup displays his love for attacking finesse.

Martinez is not a big name though and this can be a blessing in disguise. With little pressure, he can do wonders. Calm, far-sighted, and fearless, Martinez ticks all the boxes and the Los Blancos side can surely reach great highs with his service.

Furthermore, Martinez belongs to Spain and will have no difficulties blending with the prevalent Spanish culture. All these make Roberto Martinez, the silver lining for Real Madrid.

