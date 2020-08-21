Top 5 game-changing transfers likely to happen in this transfer window

COVID-19 affected every bit of our lives. Football, could not, of course, be left out of the dire consequences caused by the pandemic. The economies of the clubs have taken significant damage and it’s more than likely that we will see games without spectators during a large part of, if not all of the next season, meaning that stadium revenues will also take a devastating hit.

However, it seems that the big clubs from the major leagues are not going to take a step back if the circulating transfer rumours turn out to be true. This is a chance for us to present to you the top five game-changing transfers likely to happen in this transfer window.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the most anticipated transfers.

5. Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona

Lautaro Martinez is on Barcelona's radar

After Barcelona lost the title to arch-rivals Real Madrid and were defeated in a humiliating way against Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi made it clear that he needs assistance. Therefore, it is no secret that Barcelona will spend millions to return stronger next season.

Who would complete the puzzle better than Messi’s compatriot? Yes, we are speaking of Lautaro Martinez. The deadly Inter Milan striker has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season and is considered as the natural successor to Suarez. He has a €111 million release clause in his contract, but Inter are reportedly open to negotiations.

4. Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga is hailed as one of the best young midfielders in the world

Those who have played Football Manager 20 already know that Eduardo Camavinga is a gem. He’s actually a galaxy opal. Although the French midfielder is only 17 years old, he is on the radar of every big-time club in Europe.

Although he appeared only in 25 Ligue 1 games, he managed to showcase what he could bring to the table. While it’s unknown where he will land up next season, it seems that Zidane wants him badly. We will see if Rennes find a way to keep him in the squad for another year.

3. Paul Pogba to Real Madrid or Juventus

Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester United

Paul Pogba is no stranger to this list. It’s been known for quite a while that he is not happy in Manchester United and in each transfer window we hear rumours of him leaving.

However, the 27-year-old international might choose to stay in England for another year. That’s because he found his rhythm pairing with Bruno Fernandes in midfield while the Red Devils have great plans for the next season. The most likely destination for the French superstar is either Real Madrid or his old team Juventus.

Nevertheless, it won’t be easy to sign him as Manchester United will certainly ask for a king’s ransom in return.

2. Neymar to Barcelona

Neymar reportedly has keen admirers at Barcelona

We are aware that this list is full of Spanish giants. However, who can blame them for pursuing the greatest stars? Just like Pogba, Neymar manages to appear in these lists every time. Whenever Barcelona fail, we see the headlines “Neymar wants to return to Barça”.

This is not only because Barcelona are going through a tough period. It is also because Neymar is still one of the most valuable assets a team can add to its roster. However, his signature could cost a lot of money. Can Barça afford him?

1. Jadon Sancho to the Premier League

Jadon Sancho is a top transfer target for Manchester United this summer

While Jadon Sancho is still at the beginning of his footballing career, he certainly has the potential to be a game-changer. The English international turned 20 in March and is already valued at €111 million according to transfermarkt.

Considering that he has notched up 20 goals and assists apiece in all competitions, we can claim that he is already in the league of the best football players in the world. Almost all of the Premier League giants are searching for ways to bring him back home.

While we cannot tell which uniform he will wear, we can certainly claim that whatever it may be, he will add great value to the team.