Top 5 goal tallies by a Liverpool player in a single season

Liverpool are one of the top clubs in England and Europe. With 19 league titles (one in the Premier League era), nine Carabao Cups and seven FA Cups, the Reds are one of the most successful clubs in England. Even in Europe, they have made their mark, winning six UEFA Champions League titles.

Considering their rich history and ambitions, many top players, especially goalscorers, have turned up for the Reds over the years. Under current manager Jurgen Klopp as well, the trend has continued with Liverpool playing an exciting brand of attacking football.

On that note, here's a look at the top five goal tallies by a Liverpool player in a single season:

#5 Roger Hunt (1964-65) - 37

Roger Hunt (right) scored a lot of goals for the Reds.

Roger Hunt is one of the most legendary players to have played for the Reds. He had a prolific stint at Anfield in the late 1950s and 1960s.

The late striker, with 285 goals, ranks only behind Ian Rush (more on him later) in the club's all-time scoring charts. However, Hunt holds the record for most league goals (242) for the club.

Hunt scored 37 times across competitions for the Reds in 1964-65, including 25 league goals. Despite the striker's exploits, Liverpool only finished seventh in the English top flight (then called the First Division). However, the Reds won their first of seven FA Cup titles that season, with Hunt scoring five times in the competition.

Liverpool FC @LFC On this day in 1965 Bill Shankly led #LFC to a first-ever FA Cup triumph with a 2-1 win over Leeds United at Wembley http://t.co/S68RS9X6Pp On this day in 1965 Bill Shankly led #LFC to a first-ever FA Cup triumph with a 2-1 win over Leeds United at Wembley http://t.co/S68RS9X6Pp

Liverpool also reached the European Cup (now called the UEFA Champions League) semifinals that campaign, losing to eventual winners Inter Milan 4-3 on aggregate. Hunt scored seven times in the competition, including once in a 3-1 semifinal first leg win.

#4 Ian Rush (1986-87) - 40

Ian Rush is Liverpool's all-time record goalscorer.

Ian Rush is one of the best players in Liverpool history. With almost 350 goals, he is the Reds' all-time top goalscorer by quite some distance.

The 60-year-old enthralled and captivated the Anfield faithful like few else, netting 346 times in 660 appearances across two spells at the club in the 80s and 90s. Rush enjoyed one of his most prolific campaigns in 1986-87, scoring 40 times, 30 of which came in the league.

Despite Rush's exploits, the Reds ended the season without a major trophy. The defending champions finished nine points behind Everton in the league. They lost in the third round of the FA Cup and finished runner-up in the League Cup, with Rush netting ten cumulative strikes in the two competitions.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 30 - The last time a Liverpool player scored 30 league goals in a season (Rush 1986-87), Neil Adams won the title (with Everton). Memories. 30 - The last time a Liverpool player scored 30 league goals in a season (Rush 1986-87), Neil Adams won the title (with Everton). Memories.

Rush will leave for a season-long stint at Juventus at the end of the season. However, he struggled to settle down in Turin and returned to Anfield a year later.

#3 Roger Hunt (1961-62) - 42

Roger Hunt was a legendary striker for England and Liverpool.

Roger Hunt is one of the greatest strikers in England and Liverpool history. In his third season at Anfield in 1961-62, Hunt netted 42 times, including 41 times in the league, as the Reds won the Second Division to return to the top flight.

It is often said in Anfield folklore that without Hunt's goals, especially in the 1961-62 season, the Reds may not have emerged out of the Second Division for many years. His only other strike that season came in the FA Cup, where Liverpool exited the competition in the fifth round.

In the next six seasons, Hunt would record four 30-goal seasons, helping the Reds win two league titles in the First Division.

In 1968, Hunt surpassed Gordon Jackson to become the Reds' all-time top scorer. He would hold the spot for over two decades until Ian Rush went past his mark.

Interestingly, Hunt was the only Reds player to start in England's victorious 1966 FIFA World Cup final win over West Germany at Wembley.

#2 Mohamed Salah (2017-18) - 44

Mohamed Salah had a blistering debut campaign for the Reds in 2017-18.

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the sport at the moment, going by current form.

The Egyptian enjoyed a blistering debut campaign at Liverpool, netting a staggering 44 strikes across competitions in 2017-18. That included 32 strikes in the Premier League, where the Reds finished fourth, finishing 25 points behind Manchester City (100).

Salah also netted 11 times in the UEFA Champions League (including qualifying), helping Jurgen Klopp's men reach the final. However, the Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the title match.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCLfinal Salah has 44 goals in 51 games for Liverpool this season Salah has 44 goals in 51 games for Liverpool this season 🔥#UCLfinal https://t.co/wSy7U13QvA

The 29-year-old recently notched up his 150th goal for the Reds, becoming the second-quickest Liverpool player to reach the landmark. This includes 112 strikes in the Premier League and 33 in the UEFA Champions League.

#1 Ian Rush (1983-84) - 47

Ian Rush (right) is a bonafide Reds legend.

Ian Rush, like Roger Hunt, makes an appearance for the second time on this list. The Welshman produced one of the best seasons in English football history when he netted nearly 50 times across competitions in 1983-84.

After providing glimpses of his prowess in the previous two seasons, Rush exploded big time in his fourth campaign at Anfield. The Welshman netted 32 times in the Reds' victorious First Division campaign. He scored eight times in their successful League Cup campaign. Rush also scored five times to help the Reds win their only European Cup with him.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 44 - Mohamed Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool in all competitions in 2017/18 - only Ian Rush (47 in in 1983/84) has ever scored more in a single season for the Reds. Committed. 44 - Mohamed Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool in all competitions in 2017/18 - only Ian Rush (47 in in 1983/84) has ever scored more in a single season for the Reds. Committed. https://t.co/vErczJ0qN1

A fourth-round FA Cup exit denied the Reds a quadruple that season.

