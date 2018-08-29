Top 5 Goalkeepers in the Premier League

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.15K // 29 Aug 2018, 23:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Premier League season in 2018/19 would witness some of the best goalkeepers in European football. Amidst the attention and praise that midfielders and forwards garner, goalkeepers have managed to carve out a niche for themselves over the years.

Silently going through their work, these custodians manage to bail their teams out of crunch situations through their concentration and shot-stopping abilities. Here, I list down the five best goalkeepers in the EPL, according to my opinion.

#5 Lukasz Fabianski

Fabianski was Swansea's sole shining light last season

Lukasz Fabianski is a 33-year-old goalkeeper who is playing for West Ham United this season onwards. Until last season, Fabianski represented Swansea and registered the second-most number of saves in the Premier League last season. He has a good command over his box, and Fabianski’s reflexes are quite impressive.

The Polish shot-stopper can make successive saves within a short period with continuity, and Fabianski’s robustness enables him to make some astounding saves from the close range. He tried to salvage Swansea’s season last time around with his individual heroics, but it is only fair that the Pole returned to the Premier League with West Ham. With the amount of talent that he possesses, Premier League is the ultimate stage for him to display his abilities.

1 / 5 NEXT