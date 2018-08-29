Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Goalkeepers in the Premier League

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.15K   //    29 Aug 2018, 23:13 IST

The Premier League season in 2018/19 would witness some of the best goalkeepers in European football. Amidst the attention and praise that midfielders and forwards garner, goalkeepers have managed to carve out a niche for themselves over the years.

Silently going through their work, these custodians manage to bail their teams out of crunch situations through their concentration and shot-stopping abilities. Here, I list down the five best goalkeepers in the EPL, according to my opinion.

#5 Lukasz Fabianski

Fabians
Fabianski was Swansea's sole shining light last season

Lukasz Fabianski is a 33-year-old goalkeeper who is playing for West Ham United this season onwards. Until last season, Fabianski represented Swansea and registered the second-most number of saves in the Premier League last season. He has a good command over his box, and Fabianski’s reflexes are quite impressive.

The Polish shot-stopper can make successive saves within a short period with continuity, and Fabianski’s robustness enables him to make some astounding saves from the close range. He tried to salvage Swansea’s season last time around with his individual heroics, but it is only fair that the Pole returned to the Premier League with West Ham. With the amount of talent that he possesses, Premier League is the ultimate stage for him to display his abilities. 

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
16 Y/O, Manchester United supporter. I follow football and cricket with avid interest, and writing has become a passion of late. Specialization in transfer window analysis, post/pre-match articles and featured pieces. Articles are regularly published on Sportskeeda, MadAboutEpl, Penalty-Kick and Cricfrenzy.
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
