Top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League right now

Priyank Mithani FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 5.18K // 07 Sep 2018, 15:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Premier League has been a very competitive league and in the past few years it has been seen that it is not just the attack and defence that matter more, but the man between the sticks who also holds a key place to achieve success in England. The league has witnessed some of the best goalkeepers play in the history of the tournament and even with Thibaut Courtois’ departure, the Premier League proudly has some of the finest goalkeepers in the world right now.

Let's take a look at them.

#5 Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Pickford was very impressive during the 2018 World Cup

Pickford has come a long way in his career. He started out by joining Sunderland’s academy at the age of eight. From there, he went on multiple loan spells to clubs like Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End. Finally, he was recalled by Sunderland to play with the senior team in 2016, meaning by the age of 21, the English goalkeeper had played in the top five leagues of English football.

After some impressive displays with the Black Cats, Pickford was signed by Everton last summer. It has all been uphill since then for the young Englishman. Pickford had a productive and impressive first season with the Merseyside club, ending up named Everton’s Player of the Season. His good form earned him a call to the national team and Pickford played a major part in the 2018 World Cup for the Three Lions, helping them reach the semi-finals.

Pickford has looked decisive and commanding in the box and his calmness on the ball has been of immense help. At the age of 24, Pickford looks set for a bright future and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if within the next few years, he’s seen playing for one of the top English clubs. Pickford made the most number of saves (100) in the league last season.

1 / 5 NEXT