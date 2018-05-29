Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Top 5 goalkeepers in the world right now

Here we take a look at the top 5 shot-stoppers presently.

Muhammad Saad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 11:17 IST
2.24K

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Karius had a horrendous outing at the 2018 UCL final for Liverpool

In a football world domineered by strikers, goalkeepers are customarily the unsung heroes of their teams. Their wages and accolades are a testament to the aforementioned statement.

It is quite unsurprising that presently, there is uniquely one goalkeeper who earns a weekly salary of more than £200,000 and it has been 55 long years since Lev Yashin, the legendary Russian goalkeeper, clinched the Ballon d'Or, being the only goalkeeper to do so as yet.

However, with several goalkeepers taking the stage lately with their awe-inspiring performances, it seems only a matter of time before the unpopular taboo would be eventually broken.

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 best shot-stoppers in the world right now.

#5 Manuel Neuer

Enter ca
Manuel Neuer underwent an injury-stricken season

Manuel Neuer could indisputably top this list but his recent injury-stricken season is what stops us from putting him up there. The German goalkeeper only appeared in a handful of matches this season as he suffered a broken foot in mid-September which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old has invariably been an exciting prospect for football pundits, dozens of whom have tipped him as the greatest goalkeeper of this generation.

Neuer has been acclaimed for his excellent reflexes, shot-stopping ability and footwork. His renowned role of the "sweeper-keeper' has also garnered plaudits.

He was a part of the 2014 German World Cup winning team and the prize-winner of the Golden Glove in the same competition.

All stats via transfermarkt

FIFA World Cup 2018 Manchester United Barcelona Football David De Gea Manuel Neuer Old Trafford Football Allianz Arena
Page 1 of 5 Next
5 Goalkeepers to watch out for this FIFA World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 second-choice goalkeepers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Full-Backs to watch out for in this...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 defensive midfielders to watch out...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 goalkeepers who could be midfielders
RELATED STORY
Top 10 big match footballers in modern day football
RELATED STORY
11 memorable instances when a player scored 5 goals in a...
RELATED STORY
10 most outrageous and controversial quotes in world...
RELATED STORY
5 of David Beckham's best free kicks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018