Top 5 goalkeepers in the world right now

Here we take a look at the top 5 shot-stoppers presently.

Karius had a horrendous outing at the 2018 UCL final for Liverpool

In a football world domineered by strikers, goalkeepers are customarily the unsung heroes of their teams. Their wages and accolades are a testament to the aforementioned statement.

It is quite unsurprising that presently, there is uniquely one goalkeeper who earns a weekly salary of more than £200,000 and it has been 55 long years since Lev Yashin, the legendary Russian goalkeeper, clinched the Ballon d'Or, being the only goalkeeper to do so as yet.

However, with several goalkeepers taking the stage lately with their awe-inspiring performances, it seems only a matter of time before the unpopular taboo would be eventually broken.

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 best shot-stoppers in the world right now.

#5 Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer underwent an injury-stricken season

Manuel Neuer could indisputably top this list but his recent injury-stricken season is what stops us from putting him up there. The German goalkeeper only appeared in a handful of matches this season as he suffered a broken foot in mid-September which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old has invariably been an exciting prospect for football pundits, dozens of whom have tipped him as the greatest goalkeeper of this generation.

Neuer has been acclaimed for his excellent reflexes, shot-stopping ability and footwork. His renowned role of the "sweeper-keeper' has also garnered plaudits.

He was a part of the 2014 German World Cup winning team and the prize-winner of the Golden Glove in the same competition.

