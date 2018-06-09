World Cup 2018: Top 5 goalkeepers to watch out for in Russia

These five keepers are set to take the World Cup by storm.

Belgium v Egypt -International Friendly

The goalkeeper is probably the hardest position to play in football. A player who defends the goalposts can pass from hero to antagonist in just seconds. In fact, it is more of a mental position than anything.

That means any mistake can't affect the performance of the goaltenders because they are the main protectors of the goal line.

If being a professional goalkeeper for a club is tough, just imagine the pressure a player has when they represent their national team in the World Cup.

Here is a look at the best goalkeepers we will get to watch in the 2018 World Cup:

#1 David De Gea

Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly

De Gea is widely regarded to be the best goalkeeper on the planet, and his saves prove it.

The Spaniard established himself at Manchester United and now is ready to conquer the Wolrd Cup with his national team.

The 27-year-old ended the 2017/18 English Premier League season with 18 clean sheets and even equaled a record in November in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal with 14 saves.

De Gea has been touted to be the successor of Iker Casillas to become Spain's long-term goalkeeper.

Last season De Gea saved 115 shots in 37 games he played and had no errors that led directly to a goal.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has 650 saves, 93 clean sheets, 84 catches, 224 goals conceded, six errors leading to goals since his arrival in England in 2011. But maybe the most impressive stat is that he has just one own goal in 237 appearances in the Premier League.

De Gea's debut with Spain was in 2014 in a friendly 2-0 win against El Salvador. Then the Spaniard made the final 23-man list for the Brazil World Cup, but he was the only member of the squad not to play at that tournament.

Spain exited the last World Cup in the group stage after two consecutive losses.

Goals allowed in 17/18 season: 28.