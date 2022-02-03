Top 5 goalscorers in FIFA Club World Cup history

The FIFA Club World Cup is a fairly new tournament. The annual competition, which started in 2000, pits the best clubs from six continents against one another.

Under the current format, the competition features the national champions of the host country and the six continental winners from Asia (AFC Champions League), Africa (CAF Champions League), Europe (UEFA Champions League), Oceania (OFC Champions League), CONMEBOL (Copa Libertadores) and CONCACAF (CONCACAF Champions League).

The seven participants compete against each other in a knockout format. The host country's national champions square off against the Oceania champions in a playoff to join the champions of Asia, Africa and North America in the knockouts. The two winners progress to the semis, where they take on the European and CONMEBOL champions. A one-legged final decides the winner.

Unsurprisingly, the FIFA Club World Cup has only been won by clubs from UEFA and CONMEBOL zones. Clubs from Europe have won 13 of the competition's 17 editions.

Many world-class players, especially goalscorers, have graced the competition over the years. On that note, here's a look at the top five goalscorers in FIFA Club World Cup history:

#5 Cesar Delgado - 5 goals

Cesar Delgado scored five times in the FIFA Club World Cup

Cesar Delgado had a modest career in club football, scoring 72 goals for five different clubs. The 2007-08 Ligue 1 winner (with Olympique Lyon) netted 27 times for Mexican side CF Monterrey.

Five of these strikes came at the FIFA Club World Cup, across two different editions of the competition. Delgado did not score on his competition debut in the 2011-12 season.

The 40-year-old is a two-time CONCACAF Champions League winner with Monterrey, scoring once and assisting five times in ten games.

#4 Lionel Messi (three-time FIFA Club World Cup winner) - 5 goals

Lionel Messi has won the competition three times

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the game.

Now at PSG, the Barcelona and Argentina legend has won the FIFA Club World Cup three times - all with the Blaugrana. Interestingly, he scored in the final on all three occasions, with his only other goal in the competition coming in the semis (2009).

The 34-year-old is the only player to win two FIFA Club World Cup Golden Balls and the Final MVP award twice.

However, Messi hasn't graced the competition since 2015.

