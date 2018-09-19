Top 5 Goalscorers in Champions League History

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.17K // 19 Sep 2018, 22:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Champions League Trophy

The UEFA Champion's League is the most exciting club competition in World Football. Each season, the best teams in Europe have the offer to compete against each other from September to May – all bidding to become Kings of Europe.

Several legends of the game have scored copious amounts of goals in the 60 plus years the historic competition has been contested.

This slideshow counts down the five most prolific goalscorers in Champions League history.

Note: All statistics correct at time of writing (September 19, 2018)

=4 Karim Benzema (56 goals)

Karim Benzema - A prolific goalscorer in the Champions League

Played in Champions for these clubs: Lyon, Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has contested Champions League Football for two clubs, Lyon and his current employers, Real Madrid.

Although in the shadow of his more illustrious team-mates who have pulled on the famous Madrid shirt on the biggest stage, few have been more prolific than the Frenchman.

Benzema scored 12 times for Lyon in the Champions League and has added 44 more with Madrid. The most recent of which coming in the 2017-18 Champions League Final versus Liverpool.

Benzema's goals have contributed to four Champions League successes with his current club in 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

=4 Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals)

Ruud Van Nistelrooy - Scored the majority of his Champions League goals for Manchester United

Clubs: PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Ruud Van Nistelrooy enjoyed playing in the Champions League and for a time was the competition's record goalscorer.

However, despite his incredible goal-scoring exploits, he is the only man featured on this list who never won the Champions League or even contested the final for any of his clubs. His time at Manchester United and Real Madrid came at relatively fallow periods for the European super-powers.

However, despite his lack of club success in the competition, his performances and goals will live long in the memory.

1 / 4 NEXT