Top 5 goalscorers in Liverpool history

An institution. A club of the people. An example for Merseyside and the rest of Europe. Liverpool are probably one of the two greatest English sides to ever exist.

With a lengthy list of championships and honors, the Reds from Merseyside can lay claim to a prestigious football heritage. All thanks to the decorated goalscorers from their different eras to have ever played for Liverpool F.C.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five goalscorers in Liverpool's history.

#5 Steven Gerrard

The original one-club man (at least in England) of the modern era. The former Liverpool captain is one of the greatest players to have ever donned the glorious red. Steven Gerrard is on our list as #5 of the greatest goalscorer for Liverpool F.C.

Not just a club legend, but an outstanding servant of the club, Gerrard has enjoyed one of the most successful spells as Liverpool captain, having won multiple continental titles at the club. Gerrard netted 180 goals from the Liverpool midfield in 710 appearances for the club.

Gerrard is a UEFA Champions League in the 2004/05 season, a two-time English F.A. Cup winner (2001, 2006) and a three-time English F.A. Cup winner (2001, 2003, 2012). He is also a two-time UEFA Supercup winner (2001/02 & 2005/06) and a UEFA Cup winner from the 2000/01 season and a club legend.

#4 Billy Liddell

Billy Liddell playing for Liverpool F.C.

"When he runs down the wing,

You can hear the Kop sing,

Billy Liddell!

When he runs through to score,

You can hear the Kop roar,

Billy Liddell!"

Liddell is another major one-club man for Liverpool F.C. Another Liverpool legend, he is lovingly remembered by those at the Kop by the name: "Lidellpool."

Liddell was a solid winger in his day with a commanding physique and elite skills in his repetoire that could see him play all over the pitch. Probably one of the finest players to ever play for the club, he played as a winger in the champion Liverpool side that won the English League Championship in 1946-47.

Liddell was a true hero for Liverpool F.C. in the 1940s era and scored 228 goals in 534 professional appearances.

